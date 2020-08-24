Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: FiNN LMG, new event, more

Activision and Infinity Ward have officially unveiled the mid-season update for Modern Warfare and Warzone, and it's bringing along with it a ton of content, alongside the Games of Summer event.

Even though everyone is paying attention to the Black Ops Cold War reveal, Activsion and Infinity Ward have decided they wanted even more eyes on Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Today, Modern Warfare Season 5 Reloaded, which is technically just the mid-season update for the game, was unveiled with a release date of August 25, 2020.

According to the roadmap, players will be getting a ton of new content in the form of a new Gunfight map, new modes, a new Operator, a new weapon, and a whole lot more in the form of the Games of Summer.

