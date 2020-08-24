Modern Warfare servers down? Warzone players report issues (August 24)

Modern Warfare and Warzone servers are down as a growing number of reports on August 24 suggest services have stalled for many on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Infinity Ward’s latest entry to the Call of Duty franchise has a massive player base, many of who are failing to connect to the game’s services on the three platforms.

The issues started flaring up at around 10am ET on August 28, with players reporting unstable server connections and login failures. Some have been kicked out of their games and are being put into a server queue that can last up to several minutes.

Call of Duty outage map

According to DownDetector, these problems appear to be affecting mostly players in the United Kingdom, as most reports have come from there. Parts of Europe and North America are being affected as well, as seen in the outage map below.

Activision confirm server problems

Shortly after players began experiencing these issues, Activision updated their support page to confirm connectivity drops for Modern Warfare across all platforms.

"We're currently experiencing connectivity issues. This incident is under investigation," the developers confirmed. That message was posted at 10am PST, on August 24.

Players will hope that Activision are able to find and implement a fix for this soon, although it's not clear exactly what's causing such widespread connection problems.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest updates on this issue as more information becomes available.