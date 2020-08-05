Modern Warfare Season 5 Battle Pass – 100 Tiers, rewards, price, more

The major Season 5 Modern Warfare and Warzone update is now available and it comes chock-full of all new content from fresh Operators to weapons and cosmetics in the 100-tier Battle Pass.

No different from previous seasons, Infinity Ward’s latest content drop comes filled to the brim with new unlockables. Whether you’re looking for new Blueprints, slick Operators, and even unique ways to customize vehicles, the Season 5 Battle Pass has you covered.

100-tiers of items are available throughout the Season. Meaning that you can grind through it all if you plan on playing a bunch over the next few weeks. Or you can purchase every single unlockable on day one.

As usual, Battle Pass items carry over to both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone’s battle royale experience. You can flex new Blueprints in the CDL playlist or drop into Verdansk with a lineup of Season 5 Operators.

Moreover, chipping away at the latest Battle Pass will also provide a handful of temporary XP boosts. Making your efforts far more valuable as the weeks go by and the season unfolds.

Whether you’re a daily player or a more casual Call of Duty fan, there’s something for everyone. A full breakdown of the Season 5 Battle Pass can be found below. Detailing the exact costs along with all of the available items and rewards.

How much does the Season 5 Battle Pass cost?

The Season 5 Battle Pass comes with a premium tier, alongside free unlocks for all players. If you opt for the paid track, it’ll cost you 1,000 CoD Points. Roughly the equivalent of $10 USD. Additionally, Infinity Ward also gives the option of purchasing individual tiers as well.

A single-tier costs around $1.50. If you’re eager to have every Season 5 item to yourself from day one, you can always choose to buy all 100-tiers from the get-go. In total, you’ll be looking at roughly $150 to grab everything instantly.

What's included in Modern Warfare’s new Battle Pass?

The very first unlock in the Season 5 Battle Pass is an all-new Operator. The Shadow Company serves as a new faction in the ongoing Warzone storyline and you can drop in straight away as one of their members.

A handful of new weapons are also up for grabs throughout the season. The ISO submachine gun will be yours for the taking at Tier 15, while the AN-94 assault rifle is available at Tier 31.

Brand-new in the Season 5 Battle Pass are ‘Wartracks.’ This new feature allows you to set a custom tune to play while driving around the map in Warzone. Similar to vehicle skins, the moment you hop inside a new vehicle, a song of your choice will start playing.

At the final tier, players unlock another Operator, though this final cosmetic stands out from anything else in the game. It's a slick black getup with a full face covering to boot. Perfect for stealthy plays in dark buildings.

Modern Warfare Season 5 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.