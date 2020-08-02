Swagg claims CR-56 Warzone loadout is the Bruen killer

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber, Swagg, has revealed his CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout, which he claims to be “better than the Bruen” — the LMG that has been dominating the meta in Season 4.

Modern Warfare’s fourth season certainly changed the meta in Warzone. After a number of patches to popular weapons like the MP5 and the Grau 5.56, the Bruen Mk9 came into a class of its own.

The high-impact LMG packs a punch while allowing you to be nimble on your feet — a feature most other weapons in its class simply can’t offer. Combine this with the high fire rate and it's no surprise that the Bruen is widely considered the best weapon in the game right now.

Although, Swagg believes that Season Four’s addition to the weapon pool, the CR-56 AMAX, can contend with the big dogs.

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone

The CR-56 AMAX is in a similar ballpark to the heavier hitting assault rifles like the AK-47 and the Oden. Compared to the AK and Oden, the CR-56 sacrifices a pinch of power and range for a better fire rate and mobility.

Providing you can tame the vertical recoil, Swagg believes that AMAX might be the ‘Bruen killer.’ With a faster time-to-kill than the Bruen within a 50-meter range, you’ll find that you get the most out of this AR in closer range gunfights.

With that said, the weapon can be just as deadly at range, especially if you tap your trigger to counteract the heavy recoil. Here’s how Swagg gets the most out of his CR-56 AMAX:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440.

XRK Zodiac S440. Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip.

Merc Foregrip. Ammunition: 45 Round Mags.

Loadout revealed at 16:46.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y77-HbXGNbY

Swagg combines the CR-56 with the MP5 to be able to take gunfights at all ranges. With both of these weapons in-hand, the YouTuber racked up an impressive 20-kill gameplay.

While the Bruen/FAL have been all the range in recent weeks, it seems that a new meta could be on the horizon — and the CR-56 is leading the charge.

If you’re stuck on which perks to pair this weapon loadout with, check out our comprehensive Warzone perk guide, which ranks each perk according to your playstyle.