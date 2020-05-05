Modern Warfare player discovers broken wallbang spot on Gun Runner

London Royal Ravens pro Call of Duty player Byron ‘Nastie’ Plumridge has found a broken one-way wallbang spot on Gun Runner in Modern Warfare.

While Modern Warfare has been littered with tiny bugs and glitches, they can usually be just brushed under the carpet and forgotten about, since they usually have little to no effect on the outcome of a game.

But for pro players in the Call of Duty League, where one kill can completely change the outcome of a match, a seemingly minor bug can have catastrophic effects on the rest of the match.

Royal Ravens substitute, Nastie, discovered an almost one-way wallbang spot on Gun Runner that is perfect to spam when defending the fourth Hardpoint hill.

As shown in the video, a player can spray out from showers and land numerous hitmarkers (but no kill). But if you’re on the other side of the wall and spray into Showers, you can kill your opponent in next to no time — almost as if they were standing right in front of you.

Dallas Empire youngster, Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal, replied to Nastie’s one-way wallbang discovery, actually showing that he utilized this spot in an official CDL match versus OpTic Gaming (albeit accidentally).

After rotating through the Blue Crate near the fourth hill, iLLeY ran into Kenny ‘Kuavo’ Williams, but also managed to take out Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan — who was wallbanged through Kuavo and the one-way spot into Showers.

Video segment starts at 21:17 for mobile users.

Replying to Nastie, JKap explained that he was “mindblown” that iLLeY managed to land the shot. In this case, however, it had little to no effect on the end result as Empire crushed OpTic 250 – 175 in the Hardpoint and took the series 3-1.

I knew what happened immediately and was just mindblown — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) May 5, 2020

While there are a plethora of issues on Infinity Ward’s snag list, it’s likely that something affecting Activision’s multi-million dollar franchise league could get pushed to the top of their priorities.

As it stands, Infinity Ward hasn’t clocked the bug on their official Trello board, but it's worth checking back regularly as the developers frequently update their tracker with what they’re working on.