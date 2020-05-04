How to unlock Call of Duty: Mobile watch for Modern Warfare & Warzone

While Modern Warfare’s Season 3 brought a plethora of new cosmetics to Warzone and multiplayer, there is another which you can add to your Operator via Call of Duty: Mobile — and it's completely free!

As part of the April 28 update, players received two extra cosmetic bundles to get their hands on in the store. The ‘Fire Claw III’ bundle – inspired by Joe Exotic from Tiger King – went down a treat alongside the Pyromaniac bundle.

But now players can get their hands on a brand new watch (completely free of charge) to sport in either Modern Warfare multiplayer or Warzone and here’s how.

Advertisement

How to get the Call of Duty: Mobile watch

If you play Call of Duty: Mobile already, then you’re already one step ahead of the game. But for those simply looking to redeem your cosmetic and dip, you’ll need to follow the steps below.

Create a Call of Duty: Mobile account here.

Download Call of Duty: Mobile from the App Store / Play Store, depending on your mobile platform.

Link your accounts by logging into Call of Duty: Mobile with the same profile used in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

When you log into either Modern Warfare or Warzone, on your console or PC, your new watch will be waiting for you in your inventory.

It’s worth noting that the watch will be found in the ‘Watch Select’ menu, but may take up to 72 hours to show up in-game.

Advertisement

As an added bonus, if you’re logging into your Call of Duty: Mobile account for the first time, you will also receive the ‘Outrider – Arctic Soldier’ character skin for the game.

Read more: Infinity Ward reveal new Warzone game modes coming in Season 4

As with the watch, the Outrider skin may take up to 72 hours to show up in your inventory.

Related: The incredible Call of Duty comebacks that shocked everyone:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhAOZ8kLo18

Advertisement

With Infinity Ward announcing a ton of plans coming to Warzone – including the highly requested ‘Duos’ mode and a brand new area to Verdansk – the watch will serve as the perfect way to count down the seconds until they’re available.

For more information on the Season 6 rewards in Call of Duty: Mobile, visit Activision’s blog post where they break down all of the goodies on offer.