Modern Warfare July 28 patch notes: Warzone Plunder Trios, playlist update

Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward have rolled out another weekly update for Modern Warfare and Warzone, mixing up the playlists and modes that are available in the multiplayer and battle royale.

With just a week to go until Season 5 kicks off in Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward are looking to inject one last wave of new content before the conclusion of Season 4.

The July 28 playlist update has just done that - starting off with the return of Plunder: Blood Money Trios in place of Plunder Quads in Warzone.

As for the multiplayer, the patch has added the fan-favorite Shipment 24/7 and Shoot House 24/7 playlists, along with Deathmatch Domination and Drop Zone.

Modern Warfare & Warzone July 28 playlist update

Today’s playlist update is now live across all platforms!

Modern Warfare

Gunfight (no Blueprints)

Gunfight 3v3 - Knives Only

Deathmatch Domination and Drop Zone

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

Warzone

Removes Plunder Quads

Adds Plunder: Blood Money Trios

Deathmatch Domination combines the classic modes of Team Deathmatch and Domination, in that players not only have to worry about outslaying the enemy team, but also capturing an objective.

Drop Zone, another objective-based game, requires players to have to hold an area of the map for a long enough period of time in order to earn Care Packages that can yield high-end kill-streaks.

There are also some new cosmetics bundles in the Modern Warfare store, such as the Zane: Golden Idol and Spectrum collections. The first contains 10 gold-themed items, including two Legendary weapon blueprints called the King's Highway (assault rifle) and High Plains Drifter (pistol).

The Spectrum bundle features a new AR blueprint called Ghostly Recollections, which, in addition to its name, also contains the Call of Duty: Ghosts title logo as a shout-out to Infinity Ward's 2013 release.

More coming later this week!

On top of all the changes and new content on July 28, Infinity Ward will be pushing out another update ahead of the weekend that'll add Juggernaut Royal Quads to Warzone and enable Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass tier progression, giving players a chance to level up as much as they can before Season 5 begins.