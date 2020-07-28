CoD devs reveal what's coming to Modern Warfare & Warzone this week

Infinity Ward have revealed the modes that are coming to Modern Warfare’s multiplayer and Warzone for the week of July 27 with Shipment 24/7 finally returning.

Over the course of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s release, Infinity Ward have been rolling out constant updates to keep things fresh and new. Some of these have been pretty major updates like the addition of Warzone, while others are more about new cosmetics.

Even though we’re deep into the summer, and the excitement for next year’s Call of Duty is building, the Modern Warfare devs are still chugging away with their updates.

They’ve got some changes coming to the multiplayer and Warzone playlists – with two fan-favorite modes returning for the former.

Modern Warfare and Warzone playlist changes – July 27

On July 27, Infinity Ward revealed that they would be bringing back both Shoot House 24/7 and Shipment 24/7 with their weekly updates. So, if you’re wanting to level up either your rank or weapon level quickly, hop on in.

If you’re more focused on Warzone, don’t fret, there are changes for that as well. Battle Royale Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads, as well as Juggernaut Royale Quads, will all be available.

On top of that, Blood Money Trios will be making a return after its absence. If you’ve not tried it before, the mode works the same as Plunder but you are also guaranteed money for each kill you get.

If that wasn’t reason enough to celebrate, there is also a double XP weekend in store. In fact, it’ll be a ‘Triple Feed’ with the usual Double XP and Double Weapon XP as well as Double Battle Pass system tier progression rate.

Of course, these modes will be rotated after a week so you haven’t got time to waste if you’re interested. Be sure to jump in sooner rather than later.