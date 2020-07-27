How to download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered for free

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is officially going free on PlayStation 4, and we've got everything you need to know about how to download it, how long it'll be free, and more.

As most people know, every single month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get access to at least two games to play - completely free of charge - for as long as they keep their membership. For some players, it's basically a ritual to keep refreshing the PlayStation Blog the week before the new month to find out what they'll be playing.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered are your PS Plus games for August. Full details: https://t.co/YMdv5fdG58 pic.twitter.com/0oAfSfxA7c — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 27, 2020

Sony took the world by surprise earlier today when they announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers as a part of the August 2020 offerings. While subscribers have gotten Call of Duty games in the past, this is technically the most recent release in the series, making its inclusion a bit surprising.

The process for redeeming your free copy of the game is relatively simple and follows the same steps as redeeming other PlayStation Plus titles. That being said, if you're unfamiliar, here's a quick guide as to how to do it.

Here's what you have to do before you can redeem your free game:

Unfortunately, there's a couple of prerequisites associated with this freebie. First and foremost, you have to be an active PlayStation Plus member, so if you aren't one currently, you'll need to buy a subscription.

Second, you'll have to wait until July 27, 2020, to download the game. While this is a bit faster than most PlayStation Plus releases (generally speaking, you have to wait until the first Tuesday of the month), you might not be able to download this immediately.

How to get your free PlayStation Plus copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered:

From your PlayStation 4 home screen, go to the top menu that includes your friends list, party chats, etc. Scroll to the left and click on the PlayStation Plus icon. Once the screen is loaded, scroll the pages on the PlayStation Plus page until you find the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered icon. This will automatically take you to the game page for the title. Once that page is loaded, click on the button that says "Add to library." This will automatically add the game into your account's library of games. Once the game has been added to your library, you'll have the option to download right now.

You only have a limited amount of time to redeem your free game.

Like all PlayStation Plus games, you only have a limited amount of time to redeem your free games for that month. Starting on August 31, 2020, the game will no longer be available for free, and you'll need to buy it once again after that point.

Once you've redeemed the free game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be available to download for as long as you keep your PlayStation Plus membership. This means that, unfortunately, if you let your subscription relapse, you won't be able to download it until you restart your membership.