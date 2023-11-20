MW3 players flame devs for fixing “pay to win” skins instead of just removing them

MW3 community members criticized the decision to fix two operator skins instead of removing them forever.

In Modern Warfare 2 Season 6, Gaia got a Groot-like tree skin for the game’s Halloween event. A segment of the player base labeled the skin as “pay-to-win” because the bottom half of the body isn’t as visible as the top half.

Community members compared the “broken” bundle to the infamous Roze and 100 Thieves skins that also suffered from poor visibility. Some hoped that they would be able to avoid the skin in Modern Warfare 3, but the Carry Forward program makes it so the Gaia skin is useable in the new title.

It didn’t take long for MW3 community members to claim that the Gaia skin is “way worse” and makes enemies “literally invisible.” Sledgehammer Games finally responded to complaints but didn’t deliver universally accepted news.

MW3 players slam response to Gaia skin complaints

Sledgehammer Games announced as part of a Q&A session with fans: “Adjustments to Gaia and Gaia Blackcell Operator Skins are in the pipeline for Modern Warfare III. In a future game update, we’ll disable this item until said changes can be released to all players.”

CharlieIntel shared the announcement, and community members sounded off in the comment section.

One player responded: “Just get rid of that skin.”

Meanwhile, a second user added: “Good. A simple fix is just to make the back half of the skin solid, though. Been saying it since it released.”

Or a third community member suggested: “They should really keep it removed permanently and just no longer advertise it as carry-over.”

What precisely the devs have up their sleeves to improve the operator’s skin’s visibility remains to be seen. Additionally, no date was provided for when the skin will be temporarily removed. For more, check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.