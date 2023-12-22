Warzone players want “useless” MW2 weapons removed completely

Warzone players have urged the devs to remove the guns from Modern Warfare 2 from the battle royale’s loot pool, claiming they’re “pointless” without changes.

Over the last few years, Warzone has become an amalgamation of a few different games as weapons, pieces of equipment, perks, and a whole bunch of other features started mixing together under one umbrella.

While Modern Warfare 3 has been somewhat of a fresh start, it does incorporate parts of Modern Warfare 2 as well. The weapons from the previous game are still in the loot pool, and while some do stack up against their MW3 counterpart, there are plenty of gripes.

Players have complained about the MW2 weapons not hitting as hard in the new Warzone update because of the health changes. As a result, some of them want the guns to be flat out removed.

MW3 players want MW2 weapons removed from Warzone

That’s right, players have called for the removal of some of the more “pointless” MW2 weapons in Warzone – at least until the devs get things straightened out and decide what they’re doing with them.

“Why are they still even in the loot pool?? They’re dog crap compared to MW3 Guns. They have the highest TKK time. Terrible visual recoil and their mobility is trash. All the MW2 Guns compared to MW3s are outclassed by a mile,” said one fan, saying they needed to be completely removed.

“I agree, I don’t see the point of adding the MW2 guns to MW3 if they’re not going to be updated just seems pointless…,” another agreed. “this was my first complaint with the new game lol,” another said.

Some disagreed, noting they’re still running weapons like the M4, Tempus Razorback, and Lachmann Shroud. “Not that easy, many will complain because they bought skins for those guns,” another argued.

It’s unlikely that the calls for their removal would ever be heard, mainly because of the variety they offer, but it appears something will have to change.