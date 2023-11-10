Modern Warfare 3 demon reveals quick scoping is finally back

Sniping took a backseat to other weapons in MW2, but the class is back and better than ever in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 makes players feel like they are feeling a classic COD, and it’s not just because of the MW2 (2009) maps returning. Sledgehammer Games also brought back legacy features like the classic mini-map, slower time-to-kill speeds, and map voting.

Guns also feel similar to how we once remembered. MW2 slowed down weapon strafe, ADS, and sprint to fire speeds, but the latest COD cranks that dial-up. As a result, the devs adjusted every MW2 weapon to match the new damage profiles.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, whether you are using an old or new sniper rifle in MW3, the class makes a strong comeback into form. And players are quickly beginning to realize how strong the class is again.

Sniping is back in Modern Warfare 3

Just hours into Modern Warfare 3 being out, COD content creator FaZe Scope dropped an insane quick scoping montage. Reminiscent of everyone going up against their friends in one one-on-one sniper battles on Rust in MW2 (2009), it appears that quick scoping is finally viable again.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With the new KATT-AMR sniper rifle in hand, Scope took on entire lobbies by himself, quickly scoping heads like it was nothing.

Article continues after ad

Best of all, several MW2 2009 maps play right into the hands of sniper rifles excelling. Whether it be the hard-to-reach spots in Highrise, or across the map on Afghan, MW3 is truly a sniper’s paradise.

Oddly enough, out of the three new sniper rifles, the KATT-AMR is the only bolt-action option, as the other two are semi-automatic. So, the best and only MW3 option for quick scoping will come from the KATT.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, Scope did not reveal his sniper loadout of choice. But lucky for you, we already built the best KATT-AMR MW3 multiplayer loadout.