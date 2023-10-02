Modern Warfare 3 Aftermarket Parts explained: Akimbo SMG, Renetti, more

Sledgehammer Games gave fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from the Modern Warfare 3 Gunsmith and the new Aftermarket Parts system.

Modern Warfare 2 attempted to add an extra layer of depth to weapon customization with tuning. The feature allows players to re-adjust individual attachments to alter their attachments. When done correctly, players could individualize their weapons to suit their playstyle perfectly.

For example, while editing an under-barrel attachment, you can focus more on recoil stabilization or aim down-sight speed.

Article continues after ad

Community members took advantage of tuning to have ARs perform closer to SMGs or LMGs closer to ARs. Depending on the game mode, there are plenty of ways to use a weapon, and Aftermarket Parts expands on that concept in Modern Warfare 3.

Article continues after ad

Activision

What are Modern Warfare 3 Aftermarket Parts?

On October 2, Sledgehammer Games released an Intel Drop going over the new Aftermarket Parts feature.

Sledgehammer Games design director Zach Hodson added: “You can choose a Conversion Kit that’s going to absolutely turn that gun’s identity on its head and give you an entirely new way to play with the weapon.”

Article continues after ad

For specific weapons that reach max level, players will be able to transform that gun with Aftermarket parts after completing in-game challenges. The MW3 devs revealed three conversion kit examples.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Pulemyot LMG

Players unlock the bullpup conversion kit by getting 25 kills while hip firing using Tac-Stance after reaching the max level for the Pulemyot 762. This set of Aftermarket Parts attachments increases the LMG’s mobility, handling, rate of fire, and hip fire recoil.

Article continues after ad

In addition, the conversion kit offers a barrel for improved bullet velocity and damage range, making an aggressive playstyle more feasible.

Article continues after ad

Renetti Handgun

Next up, by reaching the max level of the Renetti and getting 30 kills with five attachments equipped, players unlock a full auto carbine for the sidearm.

Through the use of 3D printed parts, the MW3 devs transform the pistol into more of an SMG with increased bullet velocity, range, and rate of fire, while sacrificing mobility and recoil control.

WSP Swarm with Akimbo Brace Stocks

Activision

And finally, the WSP Akimbo Brace Stocks allow players to equip two Swarm SMGs at once. The Aftermarket Parts are unlocked by completing the weekly challenge during MW3’s preseason. Using both SMGs at once does come at the cost of damage range and mobility, but a massive increase in fire rate makes the trade-off well worth it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Aftermarket Parts. Players will learn more about Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer and Warzone during Call of Duty Next on October 5.