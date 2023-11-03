What are Modern Warfare 3 Aftermarket Parts and what do they do?

Sledgehammer Games has revealed a new type of weapon called Aftermarket Parts with its own challenges that will come with the release of Modern Warfare 3.

Sledgehammer is the latest developer in the Call of Duty franchise and has produced titles like Advanced Warfare, World at War, Vanguard and most recently MW3. Thus far Sledgehammer has made progressive changes to the game, adding new perks and field upgrades never before seen in the franchise.

Since MW3 is a continuation of Infinity Ward’s MW2, there will be an increased number of weapons in the game at launch. In total, there will be 114 weapons, 37 of which are new with MW3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In addition to the mass number of weapons available in the game, Sledgehammer is also releasing a new type of weapon called ‘Aftermarket Parts’ which will be available at launch. Here are all the Aftermarket Parts and what they do.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

All Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3

There are a total of six Aftermarket Parts that are coming to the game at launch according to the latest Call of Duty blog. Each one has a specific unlock challenge with more Aftermarket Parts coming in the future.

Article continues after ad

Activision

JAK Raven Kit (MCW – AR): Versatile and modular, this .300 conversion of the MCW can be adapted to hit hard in nearly every combat scenario. This Aftermarket Park is unlockable in the first weekly challenge post-launch.

Activision

JAK Heretic Carbine Kit (MTZ-762 – BR): This powerful, 7.62 AR was crafted to deliver exceptional damage with moderate recoil.

Activision

Broodmother .45 Kit (WSP-9 – SMG): A high-damage conversion kit that rides the line between SMG and AR with hard-hitting .45 Auto rounds.

Activision

JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Pulemyot 762 – LMG): A modified, bullpup LMG that provides superior maneuverability while still delivering heavy and consistent fire.

Activision

XRK IP-V2 Conversion Barrel (COR-45 – Handgun): This carbine conversion kit for the COR-45 allows for optics and under barrel attachments. It also introduces binary fire which effectively doubles the fire rate.

Activision

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Renetti – Handgun): This heavy carbine kit converts the Renetti pistol into a compact and maneuverable SMG. Allows for optics, stocks, and under barrel attachments.

According to the Call of Duty blog post, Aftermarket Parts obtained through Weekly Challenges will transition to the Armory Challenges section once the challenges expire after the season, making them accessible for continuous and permanent unlock through a new challenge.