Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 January 13 update: bug fixes, UI improvements, more

Modern Warfare 2’s and Warzone 2’s latest update went live on January 13, bringing a handful of welcome fixes to gameplay and the in-game shop.

Another patch brings us another set of various bug fixes for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, just 3 days after a hotfix that fixed the Ultimate Perk issues, including the High Alert bug.

It seems both Infinity Ward and Raven Software are determined to squash out bugs and fix issues that are frustrating the player base, which is always great to see.

The newest patch fixed a number of annoying issues, like the scoreboard moving down two places with one press of a button, or an issue where weapons with manually changed receivers could not be equipped in DMZ.

Additionally, a UI fix for the shop went live as there was an issue where the “Free Bundle” tag was displayed on items that were not free.

Another fix gave players who bought the Notice Me bundle their “Anime Ejoyer” sticker, as some users did not receive it.

So before jumping back into multiplayer or Al Mazrah, here’s a full look at Modern Warfare 2’s and Warzone 2’s January 13 patch notes.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where pressing down on the scoreboard moves the cursor by two.

Fixed an exploit allowing access to non-Core MP maps in a Private Match.

Fixed a bug where weapons that had a receiver manually changed in Gunsmith could not be equipped in DMZ.

Addressed an exploit allowing blocked attachments to be equipped.

Fixed a UI bug in the Store that caused Free Bundle tags to stay on screen across other items.

Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving the Firing Range with a secondary weapon equipped.

Fixed an issue where some players did not receive the Anime Enjoyer sticker after purchasing the Notice Me 1.0 bundle.

The next major patch expected for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is Season Two. Barring any delays, it will drop on February 1, 2023.