Modern Warfare 2 players furious over removal of popular 10v10 mode

Modern Warfare 2 players are upset that the devs have decided to ring the changes and remove the 10v10 Mosh Pit mode from the game. It’s left players hugely disappointed and even questioning the devs.

Regular playlist updates help to keep Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded feeling fresh from week to week. While certain modes will always be mainstays in the overall scheme of things, certain variations are taken in and out of rotation once the game modes start piling up.

One of the latest victims of this practice is the game’s 10v10 Mosh Pit mode. Featuring the same maps, the lobby becomes increasingly crowded with more players to contend with.

It can make bigger maps seem more full and smaller maps even more chaotic. However, as part of a recent MW2 update, the devs have removed 10v10 and players are not happy.

“10v10 is gone,” Reddit user Zennom8 said to the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit, and the replies to their post were extremely telling and indicative of the fanbase’s feelings toward 10v10.

“I was enjoying 10v10 so much. I’m bummed. Nothing to replace it at all. RIP, maybe next playlist update we’ll get Shipment and 10v10,” said one disgruntled player, and another added: “Same, the only mode I enjoyed firing up. Even had a fun team 2 days ago where multiple people were calling positions and joking and laughing about certain things. Back to running simulator, I guess.”

In all likelihood, it’s probable that we’ll see 10v10 return either next week or the week after, but removing it at all has provoked a highly negative response.

Some players have gone even further and called out Infinity Ward for their handling of playlist options: “IW management of the playlist is a joke. It was a joke in MW 2019 and it’s continued with MW2. Treyarch/Sledgehammer did a better job of having the modes people want to play available all the time in Cold War and Vanguard. Feels like IW changes up the playlist to annoy the user base.”

Again, we expect that 10v10 Mosh Pit will be included once again for selection before long, and tensions will cool.

Given the recent furor toward the state of CoD with the announcement of CS2 though, it will be interesting to see if the devs opt to remove it again after its return knowing full well the backlash that could accompany that decision.