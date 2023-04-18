Modern Warfare 2 expert reveals top AR loadout to dominate Season 3

Season 3 slightly reconfigured the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer meta, and WhosImmortal revealed his favorite AR post-update.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 buffed and nerfed weapons universally across multiplayer and battle royale. However, both experiences have their own unique meta due to different gameplay styles. MW2 maps are smaller, and players mostly engage in short-to medium-range gunfights.

Warzone 2, on the other hand, features extremely long engagements and a mix of every other type of fight. With that in mind, players must build different loadouts to suit which game they are playing.

Article continues after ad

WhosImmortal claims the Kastov-74u is the current king of multiplayer due to its dominance in short and mid-range engagements.

WhosImmortal reveals his favorite MW2 multiplayer weapon

According to WZRanked, The TAQ-56, and Vaznev-9K are far and away the most selected weapons in multiplayer, while the Kastov-74u is only picked 2.3% of the time.

Despite flying under the radar and not receiving any buffs recently, WhosImmortal believes the underrated AR deserves more love.

WhosImmortal explained why he considers the Kastov-74u the “number one” gun in multiplayer and one of his favorite weapons to use.

Article continues after ad

“The 74-U is good at mid-range, really good in the close-range. It has the mobility of an SMG but the power of a rifle.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The YouTuber elaborated: “It’s the best of both worlds, this thing is a beast, and I love it. It’s such a fun weapon to use”

Best Kastov-74u Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Here is WhosImmortal’s full Kastov-74u loadout with attachment tuning included.

Rear Grip: True Tac Grip (+0.74, -0.38)

True Tac Grip (+0.74, -0.38) Stock: Markeev R7 Stock (-1.42, -1.16)

Markeev R7 Stock (-1.42, -1.16) Laser: FSS OLE-V-Laser (-0.29, -27.97)

FSS OLE-V-Laser (-0.29, -27.97) Barrel: BR209 Barrel (+0.31, -0.25)

BR209 Barrel (+0.31, -0.25) Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp (+0.44, +0.21)

This loadout focuses on maximizing the weapon’s mobility while still accounting for a slightly difficult-to-control recoil.

Article continues after ad

WhosImmortal concluded: “This thing is going to fly, and it’s going to fry in every sense of that phrase.”

Players should feel comfortable wielding this weapon in just about any engagement during an MW2 multiplayer match.