Minnesota ROKKR release 7 players from CDL roster ahead of 2021 season

In a surprising set of moves, the Minnesota ROKKR have dropped their entire roster from the 2020 Call of Duty League season following the announcement that the CDL will be 4v4 in 2021.

In a series of tweets that began very early in the morning on September 7 and extended into the afternoon, the ROKKR announced each individual player's release from the organization.

This not only includes all five starters but their two substitutes as well. There are rumors that the league will lowers its minimum player-count requirement from seven to five (four starters and one sub), which would make several of the Minnesota pros expendable.

.@GstaAsim, Mr. Route Man himself! From the insane plays to the ridiculous movement in game, you showed us why the route man gets paid. Thank you for being an important part of the first season of ROKKR. pic.twitter.com/VWItPDsx6Q — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 7, 2020

.@silly702 Every team needs a leader and you have gone above and beyond this season. Your talent is unmatched, thank you for an amazing first season! pic.twitter.com/Yyt4Kf50qo — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 7, 2020

.@Alexx1935, we couldn’t be more thankful that you picked us to represent. You’re such a talented player and there is so much more for you to show the world. Can't thank you enough for spending the first season of ROKKR with us. pic.twitter.com/Jq03Ex7Z5T — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 7, 2020

.@Assault, you helped us slay the competition and were nothing short of amazing. Thank you for playing such an important role this first season! pic.twitter.com/Fo9wpKDJDA — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 7, 2020

.@GODRX, GOAT. That's one way to describe you. AR? SMG? Sniper? You can do it all and you showed everyone that they shouldn’t count you out. Thank you for killing it this season! pic.twitter.com/rhIcPD2z4I — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 7, 2020

.@ExceedLbX, the young blood! You stepped up when we needed you the most and we couldn’t be more proud. Thank you for joining us in season 1 of RØKKR. pic.twitter.com/JGYWR7mGMD — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 7, 2020

.@TTinyy_ We have had the best time with you and we appreciate you for always cheering us on and supporting the team. Thank you for representing us this season. pic.twitter.com/5BSKzroHdZ — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 7, 2020

