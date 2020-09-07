Warzone Call of Duty League clayster Cloud9
Minnesota ROKKR release 7 players from CDL roster ahead of 2021 season

by Albert Petrosyan
Rostermania Call of Duty League Minnesota ROKKR

In a surprising set of moves, the Minnesota ROKKR have dropped their entire roster from the 2020 Call of Duty League season following the announcement that the CDL will be 4v4 in 2021.

In a series of tweets that began very early in the morning on September 7 and extended into the afternoon, the ROKKR announced each individual player's release from the organization.

This not only includes all five starters but their two substitutes as well. There are rumors that the league will lowers its minimum player-count requirement from seven to five (four starters and one sub), which would make several of the Minnesota pros expendable.

