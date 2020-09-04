Chicago Huntsmen & Atlanta FaZe rumored to make major CoD roster changes

A new set of leaks suggest there could be some major changes in the Call of Duty League, with two of the league’s biggest names, Chicago Huntsmen and Atlanta FaZe, swapping out some of their star players.

Both Chicago and Atlanta were two of the most successful teams of the inaugural CDL season, winning several Home Series’ between them and placing third and second at Champs respectively.

Advertisement

Now, it appears both teams are looking to make changes to take them that one step further and win a world championship — and are preparing to bring some new names into the fold.

According to a report by notorious CoD esports leaker CDL Intel, both teams will be making at least one change, including a trade between the two.

Advertisement

The report states that Atlanta FaZe will be largely the same team, with Cellium, Simp and Abezy sticking around. The switch to 4v4 sees MajorManiak lose his spot to none other than Chicago’s Arcitys, while Priestahh could be on his way to OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, according to the leak.

Read More: Skrapz addresses rumors that entire Royal Ravens CDL roster was dropped

Obviously, that leaves a roster of four on Chicago Huntsmen, but rumor has it Prestinni will also not be on the team, and the plan is to replace him with OpTic Gaming’s Dashy.

This is something backed up by Call of Duty esports news reporter TheTacticalRab, who posted a video on September 4 saying along the exact same lines, that it seems likely Arcitys is headed to Atlanta in place of Priestahh, who would reunite with former 100 Thieves teammates SlasheR and Kuavo on OGLA.

Advertisement

Segments starts at 3:45

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4mPtYUXGUw

Rab also mentions that he believes Prestinni to currently be a team of two with former Huntsmen starter Gunless, though it remains to be seen where they go.

So, to clarify, these are how the three above teams are expected to shape up according to these new leaks:

Chicago Huntsmen

Scump

FormaL

Envoy

Dashy

Atlanta FaZe

Simp

Abezy

Cellium

Arcitys

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

SlasheR

Kuavo

TJHaly

Priestahh

These all look like impeccably solid squads, and are bound to make waves if they end up being the finished line-ups for the Black Ops Cold War season.

Advertisement

As always, take these leaks with a pinch of salt. As we know with this year’s CDL rostermania, nothing can be made official until September 13, which is more than enough time for players to change their minds.