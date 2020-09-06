Clayster responds to roster rumors about potential new CDL team

After his shocking release from the Dallas Empire, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has been at the heart of Call of Duty League Rostermania; now, he’s shutting down reports that he’s close to being signed by the New York Subliners.

As reported by prominent CDL news outlet like TheTacticalRab on September 6, sources were indicating that the New York Subliners are interested in acquiring Clayster and the two are nearing a deal.

As TacticalRab explained in his video, Clayster “is looking for his next opportunity and it looks like that will be New York, based on my understanding at the present time.”

This coincided with a report from another outlet, CDL_Intel, released at the exact same time, suggesting their sources were also fairly confidently linking the Subliners and three-time World Champion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fL4SxcIsuIc

But it’s called “Rostermania” for a reason - it’s all chaos and nothing is what it seems. Within hours of those rumors gaining serious traction within the competitive Call of Duty community, Clayster spoke out on Twitter to laugh things off and let fans know that the rumors were inaccurate.

His response to the reports is easily interpreted, as he simply refuted their validity and described the rumor as “another swing and a miss.” Interestingly, although the rumors suggested sources believe a deal was being neared, Clayster appears to deny even the slightest levels of negotiations or contact, as he wrote that he is “hefty chillin’.”

Another swing and a miss for the intel accounts 🤣



I’m hefty chillin y’all — Empire Clayster (@Clayster) September 6, 2020

With Donovan 'Temp' Laroda announcing that he's a free agent following his departure from the Subliners, many assume that the New York-based franchise might be in the running to add new talent to their roster, assuming that they make further adjustments to their current team.

Tied for the most world championships in CoD esports history and a former teammate of NYSL’s Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto, Clayster’s fit with the team was obviously intriguing. But it also tied into reports that Dillon ‘Attach’ Price, another notable teammate of the two from their FaZe Clan days, could be left off of the 2021 roster.

Those rumors were much less-developed, as Rab and others simply mentioned them with less certainty, proclaiming that, for New York’s fourth roster spot, after Clayster, ZooMaa, and Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley, “it doesn’t seem, right now, that Attach is that guy.”

Following all of the speculation surrounding Attach’s release from the team, ZooMaa posted a cryptic Tweet in which he simply wrote “let them talk.” This could very easily be about anything, but fans have linked the timing to Attach rumors in hopes that his roster spot is safe.

Let them talk. — Tommy Paparatto (@ZooMaa) September 6, 2020

At the moment, it’s still possible that the Subliners are interested in Clayster, but, as evidenced by his response, nothing is set in stone. For now, Rostermania continues and pieces remain ready to fall into place.

You can stay up-to-date on all of the offseason team changes, player signings, and roster rumors via our Call of Duty League Rostermania hub.