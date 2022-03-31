Methodz reveals one thing he needs to make Boston Breach a dominant CDL team

Call of Duty League veteran Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni has been playing for years, but revealed he still needs to be more consistent as an in-game leader to take Boston Breach to the next level.

Methodz has had a rough go ever since the CDL formed back in 2020. He spent two years on Toronto Ultra, where the team did win their home series in Modern Warfare, but struggled overall.

As the game transitioned back to 4v4 with Black Ops Cold War, Zinni only saw the starting roster for Stage 1 and spent the rest on the bench.

Fast forward to 2022, Methodz is leading the newly-founded Boston Breach, and even though the team is thriving, the star AR revealed he needs to be a better voice for the team.

Advertisement

Methodz claims he needs to improve IGL skills

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Methodz reflected on Boston’s initial start and how it was rocky. The vet mentioned being the IGL (in-game leader) for this young lineup, which he thinks needs some improvement.

When asked about being the IGL, Zinni knows sometimes it can be rough. “I’m definitely inconsistent when it comes to the IGL role and I’m still working to get that consistency.”

Read More: Warzone player shows off legendary blueprint weapon that annihilates team

Even though Methodz has never been shy to voice his opinion, as seen through his appearances on The Flank in 2021, it’s a different type of talking he’s getting used to.

Advertisement

“I’ve been pretty vocal in my career. I don’t think I’ve ever been the main vocal leader, so it’s an adjustment.”

Methodz is confident that if he can lead his young gunner and get the comms clear, then there is nothing stopping them from being a force in the league.

Boston Breach entered Major 2 as the third seed and defeated the LA Guerrillas in their opening match. You can check out how Methodz and the rest of the squad are doing by visiting our CDL hub, with all the latest updates from the league.