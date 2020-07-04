Major Warzone map changes rumored for Modern Warfare Season 5

Warzone's Verdansk map is reportedly set for some major adjustments when Modern Warfare Season 5 drops at the start of August.

Since Warzone's launch in March, the Verdansk map has more or less remained entirely the same. There were rumors of changes coming as far back April, when Modern Warfare's menu showed Verdansk's Dam leaking ominously.

But, Season 4 dropped with only minor map changes, meaning CoD players have now set their attention on the start of Modern Warfare Season 5. Season 5, although not yet confirmed, is set to start around August 4, when the Season 4 battle pass expires.

These latest rumors come from VGC, and Call of Duty sources who have been in communication with the website. They state that the game's football Stadium will open, creating a new POI in a fairly central location.

Accompanying the opening of Stadium is a loot-filled train, that will use the existing rail tracks to travel around the map. This seems akin to the train that travels round World's Edge in Apex Legends, that players can interact with and loot as it moves.

Finally, players have clocked a large object underneath Verdansk, with some suggesting it is a submarine. However, VGC states that it is in fact a nuclear warhead, which will detonate to reveal the major map changes.

The nuclear warhead is also an allusion to the Cold War themes Call of Duty 2020 will apparently feature. Warzone, according to the rumors, will be used to reveal Treyarch's upcoming Black Ops reboot, which is already the latest CoD announcement we've ever had.

This fits with recent rumors from TheXclusiveAce, which stated that Warzone will be carried through into CoD 2020, and that it will be used to tease the upcoming title.

There had been limited speculation that Black Ops 4's Blackout would make a return in CoD 2020, but it does now seem likely that Warzone will be the Call of Duty battle royale for the foreseeable future.

It goes without saying that these rumors are unconfirmed, and will remain that way until Activision make an official announcement. Regardless, the eyes of all Warzone players will be on Dam and Stadium when Season 5 arrives.