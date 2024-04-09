Modern Warfare 3 devs respond to major issue making MORS sniper way worse

Many Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players were excited to start running the MORS when it dropped in Season 3, a throwback weapon pulled from 2014’s Advanced Warfare. But, a number of them noticed a problem that made the gun much worse than it should be.

After a few days of running the weapon, leveling it up, and trying different builds, players started to notice that something wasn’t quite right with the MORS or, more specifically, the scopes for the gun.

As it turned out, there actually was a visual misalignment on the MORS optics, meaning that shots were missing even when they looked pixel-perfect.

It didn’t take long for some Warzone experts to notice issues with the gun and, finally, developers Sledgehammer Games took note, and responded to the issue.

“Our team is aware of an issue causing a slight optic misalignment with the MORS Sniper Rifle which may cause shots that appear on-target to miss,” they explained. “We’ve scheduled a fix for this issue to be released in a future game update.”

While this appears to be being treated as a priority issue by Sledgehammer, there have been numerous calls for a nerf to the Renetti conversion kit, which has made the pistol an absolute demon in Warzone, challenging even the meta HRM-9.

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed nerf coming to the Renetti conversion kit, or a date for when the MORS will be fixed.