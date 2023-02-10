Legendary CoD sniper Spratt announces move to Warzone from multiplayer

Fan favorite YouTuber James “Spratt” announced his intentions to explore new content after dedicating 15 years to Call of Duty multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 2 marks the end of an era for yet another iconic CoD community member. First, Seth ‘Scump‘ Abner shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from professional CoD, and then Anthony ‘Methodz‘ Zinni called it a career after 11 years of competing.

Adding to a growing list of departures from the scene, Spratt confirmed he is moving on from creating CoD content. The legendary sniper, who previously represented squads like OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan, started with montages in 2007 on the original Modern Warfare and stuck with the franchise every year since.

Spratt explained why he made the decision and what’s next for him in his career.

James Spratt moves on from CoD multiplayer content

Activision CoD 4 was many players’ introduction to the series, including Spratt.

Spratt started creating sniper montages on the original Modern Warfare and grew his audience throughout CoD’s golden era during Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops, and Black Ops 2. In his goodbye video, he recalled the highs and lows of his CoD multiplayer career.

“Black Ops 3 reignited my passion and love for Call of Duty. I can’t tell you how much I loved that game. That game provided me with that feeling of never wanting to get off, and that is what I loved about Call of Duty.”

Every year, Spratt returned to CoD chasing that feeling of wanting to perfect his craft and never get off the game, but unfortunately, his love for the game mode slowly sizzled away.

“I have been chasing that feeling probably for a few years now with little to no success. You can’t get that feeling back that you once had with this franchise.”

Spratt partly attributed his decision to already achieving everything and growing older but mostly credits multiplayer “not being the same anymore.”

“With the Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 roadmap, I think that probably shows where we are heading.”

For reference, Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 adds two new multiplayer maps; a remake and a map removed after the beta.

He believes Warzone caused the developers to focus less on multiplayer content, forcing him to move on from the game mode.

Spratt is not entirely moving on from CoD, as he will be moving into Warzone videos and announced one final sniping montage.

“It’s a sad day to be saying goodbye to the Call of Duty multiplayer experience, but I achieved so much, and I wouldn’t have changed it for the world.