LA Thieves reportedly adding John to CDL roster

LA Thieves are reportedly set to acquire Black Ops 3 world champion John ‘John’ Perez to their CDL roster for Stage 5 and CoD Champs.

John has often been touted as one of the best SMGs in Call of Duty history, but at the beginning of the Modern Warfare season he mysteriously disappeared from the scene. He later revealed that health issues had been holding him back from competing.

Throughout Black Ops Cold War, however, John has been a mainstay among the top players in the Challengers circuit, waiting for a chance to make his return to the big leagues and prove that he’s still more than capable of competing with the best.

With the second season of the CDL almost wrapped up, it looks like he might finally be getting his opportunity, and with one of the biggest brands in the league.

Now, according to reports from CDL Intel via Dot Esports, LA Thieves are set to make yet another roster change by bringing him onto their team, shortly after dropping TJHaly.

As the report states, he might not be immediately added to the starting roster. It says that Drazah could keep his starting position, but John is expected to replace TJHaly. Of course, this leaves Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland on the LAT bench once again after his groundbreaking buyout from Dallas Empire, after which he revealed he had been using Adderall during his team’s Champs win.

John would be surrounded by familiar faces in the LA Thieves camp if this turns out to be true. He won his world championship alongside newly-reinstated LA Thieves starter Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat and head coach Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan, which no doubt played a huge part in their rumored decision to pick him up.