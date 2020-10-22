World Champion John nearing return to professional Call of Duty - Dexerto

After eons of silence, Johnathan ‘John’ Perez is updating fans on his status as a competitive Call of Duty player and suggesting that he is nearing a highly anticipated return to the scene.

One of competitive Call of Duty’s greatest mysteries appears to be unfolding into its next chapter, as John has finally spoken up and let fans, and competitors, know that his return is nigh.

A former Call of Duty world champion and MVP, John surreptitiously vanished from the competitive circuit with rumors that he was banned from participating in the inaugural Call of Duty League season.

Although those rumors couldn’t specify why he was banned or for how long he would be (some saying one year, some saying indefinitely), it appears that John is making headway on his highly anticipated return. In a tweet that has sent the CoD community into an uproar, he explained that he will be coming back, but only once he is entirely healthy and distraction-free.

Just know that when I’m 100% ready, i'll be coming back with none of the health issues or distractions that I was lowkey playing with before. I'm close to getting my mind and health perfect with the help of my second home…trust the process. pic.twitter.com/dNGhXxy30v — Johnathan Perez (@John287) October 22, 2020

A 2016 World Champion and MVP while playing with Team Envy, John has been widely considered a premier SMG player in Call of Duty. Absent from the inaugural CDL season, he nonetheless made one appearance at a local LAN — taking first place at AGN Charlotte with Total Advantage.

Following some highly contested rumors that he was on the New York Subliners’ radar for 2020 rostermania, John’s tweet is the first true indication that he will be making a CDL debut.

He explained his current progress, along with two pictures, to share his status update with, and encourage patience from, his fans: “I’m close to getting my mind and health perfect with the help of my second home…trust the process.”

In the pictures, it appears that John is prioritizing his health over everything before returning to high-level CoD competition. One image shows a sports therapy room with what appears to be an OxyHealth hyperbaric chamber, typically used to stimulate oxygen flow. Another shows him looking into a office as a doctor monitors an Eclipse eVive pulse wave therapy device, typically used to repair and stimulate growth of red blood cells.

happy for you brotha, excited to see you on the battlefield soon! — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) October 22, 2020

None of that really matters, as the specific health and distractions affecting John have been, and will continue to be, up to his own discretion to disclose. What matters is that one of Call of Duty’s biggest stars appears nearly ready to make his return.

Following the early rumors that he was banned from the professional circuit, this is exciting news. Among teams that have the roster space to sign the former SMG superstar, the Subliners remain the most intriguing. Further, the London Royal Ravens, Paris Legion, and Florida Mutineers all have undecided starting spots available, while numerous other rosters have substitute spots unoccupied.

Why John isn’t on a team. What’s being said behind the scenes: pic.twitter.com/70ICP087rj — CDL Intel (@INTELCallofDuty) November 12, 2019

Among fellow competitors, peers like the New York Subliners’ James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks and OpTic Gaming’s Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan have already expressed excitement over this focus on a return.

As for when John might be making his CDL debut, no one knows when it will be or which team it will be with. But he’s reminded us all that when he’s back, he’ll be at his best: “Just know that when I’m 100 percent ready, I’ll be coming back with none of the health issues or distractions that I was lowkey playing with before.”