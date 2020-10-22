 World Champion John nearing return to professional Call of Duty - Dexerto
World Champion John nearing return to professional Call of Duty

Published: 22/Oct/2020 23:42 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 23:59

by Theo Salaun
After eons of silence, Johnathan ‘John’ Perez is updating fans on his status as a competitive Call of Duty player and suggesting that he is nearing a highly anticipated return to the scene.

One of competitive Call of Duty’s greatest mysteries appears to be unfolding into its next chapter, as John has finally spoken up and let fans, and competitors, know that his return is nigh. 

A former Call of Duty world champion and MVP, John surreptitiously vanished from the competitive circuit with rumors that he was banned from participating in the inaugural Call of Duty League season.

Although those rumors couldn’t specify why he was banned or for how long he would be (some saying one year, some saying indefinitely), it appears that John is making headway on his highly anticipated return. In a tweet that has sent the CoD community into an uproar, he explained that he will be coming back, but only once he is entirely healthy and distraction-free.

A 2016 World Champion and MVP while playing with Team Envy, John has been widely considered a premier SMG player in Call of Duty. Absent from the inaugural CDL season, he nonetheless made one appearance at a local LAN — taking first place at AGN Charlotte with Total Advantage.

Following some highly contested rumors that he was on the New York Subliners’ radar for 2020 rostermania, John’s tweet is the first true indication that he will be making a CDL debut. 

He explained his current progress, along with two pictures, to share his status update with, and encourage patience from, his fans: “I’m close to getting my mind and health perfect with the help of my second home…trust the process.”

In the pictures, it appears that John is prioritizing his health over everything before returning to high-level CoD competition. One image shows a sports therapy room with what appears to be an OxyHealth hyperbaric chamber, typically used to stimulate oxygen flow. Another shows him looking into a office as a doctor monitors an Eclipse eVive pulse wave therapy device, typically used to repair and stimulate growth of red blood cells.

None of that really matters, as the specific health and distractions affecting John have been, and will continue to be, up to his own discretion to disclose. What matters is that one of Call of Duty’s biggest stars appears nearly ready to make his return.

Following the early rumors that he was banned from the professional circuit, this is exciting news. Among teams that have the roster space to sign the former SMG superstar, the Subliners remain the most intriguing. Further, the London Royal Ravens, Paris Legion, and Florida Mutineers all have undecided starting spots available, while numerous other rosters have substitute spots unoccupied.

Among fellow competitors, peers like the New York Subliners’ James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks and OpTic Gaming’s Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan have already expressed excitement over this focus on a return.

As for when John might be making his CDL debut, no one knows when it will be or which team it will be with. But he’s reminded us all that when he’s back, he’ll be at his best: “Just know that when I’m 100 percent ready, I’ll be coming back with none of the health issues or distractions that I was lowkey playing with before.”

Warzone dev reveals fix for missing Trick or Treat rewards bug

Published: 22/Oct/2020 13:55

by Jacob Hale
Waarzone pumpkin punisher
Activision

One of Warzone’s lead developers has responded to the frustrating Trick or Treat rewards bug during the Haunting of Verdansk event, with players not getting the Pumpkin Punisher Grau blueprint after completing all the challenges.

The Haunting of Verdansk is the special Halloween event in Warzone, with lots of new content for players to sink their teeth into.

This includes new Operator packs, including skins from horror films Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as well as the new Zombie Royale game mode and, of course, the Trick or Treat Rewards.

By searching chests in 16 different locations, players can earn all manner of items from calling cards and emblems to the awesome Cleaver melee blueprint. As a result of unlocking all 16, you’re supposed to get the Grau blueprint weapon, Pumpkin Punisher — but for some people, this isn’t happening.

Warzone Pumpkin Punisher blueprint Grau attachments
Activision
The Pumpkin Punisher gives a spooky spin on a previous Warzone favorite weapon, the Grau 5.56.

A number of players have reported that even after completing all 16 Trick or Treat challenges and unlocking all the rewards, the Pumpkin Punisher remains locked and isn’t added to their Armory.

One player reported the issue to Joe Cecot, the Co-Design Director of Multiplayer at developer Infinity Ward, and he suggested that the likely issue is the UI thinks players have everything, but they’re actually missing one of the rewards.

To fix this, Cecot offered a workaround, though it might not be particularly fun: he advises players to hit all the locations again and the gun will likely be unlocked, to make sure the game properly registers the completion of every single challenge. He also says that it’s “most likely the location that is still not registered will give candy out of the box.”

Of course, this will be slightly frustrating for players who have not yet unlocked the Pumpkin Punisher, despite having completed all of the relevant tasks.

Cecot did add that in the long run, they’ll “most likely fix people in this state,” though it’s unclear when that could happen, or even if at all.