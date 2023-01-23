Warzone 2 player secures world’s first melee-only solo Nuke

Warzone 2 content creator and streamer ConnerDose managed the impressive feat of getting a nuke in the battle royale’s solo mode – while using only melee weapons like the riot shield.

Getting a chance at a nuke in Warzone 2 requires commitment, nerves of steel, and a mastery of the game. The process requires players to win five matches in a row, and complete a special quest in the sixth match.

Not only that, when all is said and done, and the nuclear device starts ticking down, you become a target for the entire lobby who will try to disarm it to survive.

Ever since this feature was unearthed, many players and content creators have undertaken a variety of challenges that earn them bragging rights when pulled off.

One of these impressive feats was firing the nuke without firing a single bullet. A couple of streamers pulled off this feat in trios of the Battle Royale using only throwing knives, riot shields, etc.

Warzone 2 streamer launches a solo nuke while using only melee

YouTuber ConnerDose has now done the same thing as the legendary trio, only this time in the Solo mode of Warzone 2, meaning that he had no backup, buybacks, and other things that make it slightly easier to pull off with friends.

On January 11, the streamer uploaded a video that recaps his journey to this impressive achievement, ending with the explosion and his pop-off reaction.

ConnerDose stated that this is the very first time that anyone among the Warzone 2 player base has managed to launch a nuke without firing a single bullet while also playing solo.

This win for the content creator comes right on the cusp of Season 2 coming to Warzone 2. And whether this, and similar challenges become harder, easier, or stay this difficult is for us to find out when the full patch notes drop in the future.