JGOD crowns nerfed Vanguard LMG as best weapon in Warzone Season 5

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded nerfed the fan favorite UGM-8, but JGOD still believes it is the best long-ranged option.

Season 5 Reloaded marks the final major update for Warzone before Warzone 2 releases in November. Raven Software overhauled the Battle Royale’s meta one last time, focusing on nerfing long ranged ARs and LMGs.

At the start of Season 5, the developers added sniper glints to the most powerful AR scopes, and in Season 5 Reloaded, the UGM-8 finally received a nerf. The PPSh-41 and Armaguera dominated Warzone’s short-range meta and received much-needed nerfs as well.

The UGM-8 packs less punch than before the latest update, but Warzone YouTuber JGOD still believes it is the go-to weapon for long-range engagements.

Activision/Treyarch The UGM 8 first arrived in Season 4.

JGOD reveals lethal UGM-8 loadout

In the Season 5 Reloaded weapon balance update, the UGM-8 received a few major nerfs.

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 23

Recoil Intensity increased

Headshot Damage multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.6

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Capacity decreased to 100, down from 125

Despite Raven Software’s best attempt to nerf the overpowered weapon, The UGM-8 is still the fourth most selected weapon and boasts the highest KD ratio according to WZRanked.

JGOD explained why the UGM-8 is still the king in long-range engagements in his October 4 YouTube video.

The Warzone expert said, “absolute meta I think right now is still the UGM. That’s just because it does good damage, has a fast fire rate, a big magazine, and even though they nerfed it, it is still super easy to use.

Here is JGOD’s UGM-8 loadout

Muzzle: MK Silencer

Barrell: Bernard XL214 736mm

Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x custom

Stock: Mercier WT Ancre

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 100 Round Magazine

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Perk: Tight Grip

Perk 2: On-Hand

JGOD also mentioned, “This meta is pretty close. There are many things that really come down to preference, and many of these (weapons) can shift up and down.”

The YouTuber recommended pairing the UGM-8 with the Armaguerra 43 for the perfect mix of long-range and short-range meta.