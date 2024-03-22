JAK Outlaw-277 & Longbow nerfed in MW3 & Warzone: Full March 22 patch notes

Sledgehammer Games dropped a small patch on March 22 to nerf the 1-shot-kill weapons JAK Outlaw-277 and the Longbow in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty players have been calling for nerfs to the new Aftermarket Part, the JAK Outlaw-277 kit for days, and those calls increased after the developers released a patch that they said didn’t do much to its power.

Sledgehammer has heard the community’s outcry and put out another update that addresses the Part’s power, and another one-shot-kill weapon.

In the notes, the developer admitted the JAK was overpowered but that they want to keep its “run-and-gun marksman playstyle.” For the Longbow, the update made its controller aim assist better resemble the other weapons in the Sniper Rifle class, and increase its flinch.

The changes will hit Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, with just a few slight number differences.

Modern Warfare 3

PROGRESSION

Resolved an issue preventing the Winner’s Perks Challenge from tracking progress.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

Battle Rifles

BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 Kit Decreased upper torso damage multiplier from 2x to 1.4x (-30%). Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%). Decreased arm and hand damage multipliers from 1.6x to 1.1x (-31%). Increased rate of fire from 193rpm to 241rpm (+25%). Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty from 300% to 150%. Decreased rechamber time from 330ms to 264ms (-20%). Removed 50% bullet velocity benefit. Increased target flinch from 0.9N to 1N (+11%). Increased incoming flinch from 0.17N to 0.23N (+35%). Sawed Off Mod Increased incoming flinch from 0.21N to 0.54N (+157%).



Sniper Rifles

Longbow Modified controller aim assist properties to align with other Sniper Rifles. Increased incoming flinch from 0.75N to 1N (+33%). Increased target flinch from 0.8N to 1.7N (+113%).



Warzone

Battle Rifles

BAS-B JAK Outlaw-277 Kit Increased rate of fire to 241rpm, up from 193rpm. Decreased aim down sight rate of fire penalty to 150%, down from 300%. Decreased rechamber time to 264ms, down from 330ms. Removed 50% bullet velocity benefit. Increased target flinch to 1 Newtons, up from 0.9N (+11%). Increased incoming flinch to 0.23 Newtons, up from 0.17N (+35%). Sawed Off Mod Increased incoming flinch to 0.54 Newtons, up from 0.21N (+157%).



Sniper Rifles

Longbow Modified controller aim assist properties to align with other Sniper Rifles. Increased incoming flinch to 1 Newtons, up from 0.75N (+33%). Increased target flinch to 1.7 Newtons, up from 0.8N (+113%).



BUG FIXES