Capture the Flag is a classic Call of Duty mode that has not been seen in the recent Sledgehammer Games-ran Modern Warfare 3, but is it on the way?

Capture the Flag is a classic Call of Duty mode that is seen throughout the franchise and even in other FPS shooters.

The gameplay is simple as well, as two teams try to steal each other’s flags while simultaneously protecting their own.

Modern Warfare 3 is the most recent edition in the franchise and is already in its second season of content, but has yet to add that mode to the rotation.

Is Capture the Flag coming to Call of Duty MW3?

Sledgehammer Games has hinted that Capture the Flag is making its debut in MW3 but has not confirmed it. The developer responded to a Reddit thread about what modes or operators players want to see and left an eye emoji, signaling players to watch out, under one player asking for Capture the Flag’s introduction.

This doesn’t mean that the mode is coming anytime soon. However, the developer now knows what players are looking for in the newest CoD title, and could start working on it.

Activision Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Capture the Flag was a staple Call of Duty mode up until MW3, appearing at launch, in Ranked play, or as a season-exclusive.

In Season 2 Reloaded, players were introduced to two entirely new game modes from Sledgehammer: Bounty and Juggermosh. Bounty is a TDM variant while Juggermosh is part of the Warhammer 40K crossover.

The developer seems keen on crafting new kinds of modes for players to master before the season concludes. So there is a chance that players will see more new modes before CTF returns to the rotation, or possibly a variation on the classic game.