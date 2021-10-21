Insight reveals how a shock meeting unleashed the Call of Duty League’s star rookie

Insight was the star rookie of the 2021 Call of Duty League season and the Toronto Ultra slayer has revealed to Dexerto how one key meeting helped unleash his talents on the pro scene.

Insight made a name for himself this year as one of Black Ops Cold War’s most challenging gunfights. The 21-year-old prodigy led Toronto Ultra to countless victories throughout the season but it almost didn’t happen.

The British star himself explains how one crucial meeting helped him reach an entirely new level in the 2021 CDL season.

