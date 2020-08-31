Infinity Ward respond to bizarre Warzone Superstore money glitch

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare devs have responded to a bizarre Warzone glitch that is giving players unlimited stacks cash inside of Superstore.

Since it launched back in March, Warzone has been a huge success for Call of Duty – with new players flocking to the unique battle royale for a taste of what Verdansk has to offer.

Despite the immense success, it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing for Warzone. Players have had games completely ruined by the demon gun glitch, found themselves being able to ‘wallhack’ because buildings haven’t loaded, and even been tossed into the Gulag without even fighting an enemy.

In recent days, though, players who decide to start off at Superstore have been getting a helping hand from the game as they’ve been able to pick up ridiculous stacks of cash.

If you haven’t dropped into Superstore, what’s been happening is that players have been able to pick up the Plunder duffle bags of cash instead of the usual stacks that they’d find in Warzone.

For some reason, this only happens at Superstore and players can end up with more money than they’ll ever need for a normal Warzone game – meaning they can stock up on killstreaks, loadout drops, and more.

The devs have taken note of this bug by opening a ticket and having it labeled as ‘in progress’ on their public Trello board which means that they’re attempting to find a fix.

Given that the money being found at Superstore is in the same bags as Plunder, it seems as if a loose bit of code has wriggled free and crossed the streams, so it might not be that long of a wait until Infinity Ward fixes it.

Until then, Superstore is likely to be an even hotter drop than usual as players try to scoop up the duffle bags of cash, so you might want to leave it alone.