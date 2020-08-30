CDL Champs stream "hack" reveals new Black Ops Cold War teaser

The Call of Duty League Championship stream was “hacked” with a video from a mysterious figure, leading the CoD community to a variety of new clues surrounding the upcoming Black Ops Cold War.

To unlock the Black Ops Cold War gameplay trailer, players needed to utilize clues in the Pawn Takes Pawn website coupled with hidden ones throughout Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk map. Following the CDL Champs “hack,” that website has returned with a variety of changes and the community’s easter egg hunters are already investigating.

The #CDLChamps Grand Final stream was "hacked" with this message!#BlackOpsColdWarpic.twitter.com/YQWKw0qrKW — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) August 30, 2020

The video ends by saying “it’s time to learn the truth. Pawn takes pawn,” which quickly led players back to the website. On said website, the homepage television set and VCR have been replaced with a retro computer, a locked safe, clock, and a document on the left side that leads you to some instructions.

Based on those instructions and the sticky note, players discovered that you can enter “Zork” into the computer to activate the terminal and begin discovering a set of easter eggs, whose ultimate reward is currently unknown. The game Zork is one of the earliest interactive fiction titles, which was first released during the Cold War.

Following this "hack," the #BlackOpsColdWar teaser site was updated with a new computer that starts up a stream if you type in 'zork.' There are also these notes that can be found on the desk.https://t.co/22jaKOcnUP pic.twitter.com/grBweYI0FU — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) August 30, 2020

As you make your way through the game, you unlock different achievements. First, you unlock “Opening Move” for joining, then “With Great Effort” for entering a house, “Night Vision” for lighting up a cellar or attic, “Easter Egg” for securing the “jeweled egg,” “Bat Repellent” for obtaining garlic, and “Dungeon Delver” for entering the “Great Underground Empire.”

Upon completing all of those, you unlock “Zork Adventurer,” which asks you to provide your real-world mailing address to obtain “the next piece of the puzzle.” For a full guide to completing Zork, you can follow these instructions.

With those clues discovered, one of the website’s two pawns, shown near the keyboard, was toppled over. This follows the original easter egg hunt, which knocked down one of six pawns once each day’s clues were completed. Further, a note is shown on the site upon completion, which congratulates players and lets them know that there is "more to come."

Now, players are wondering what the mailing addresses will be used for and if more clues will be revealed tomorrow as an opportunity for the community to knock the second pawn down too. The Black Ops Cold War multiplayer reveal is scheduled for September 9, so fans are speculating over what this hunt could lead to.

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.