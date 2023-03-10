iLLeY breaks silence with cryptic tweet after OpTic Texas demolished at CDL Major 3

OpTic Texas Call of Duty League substitute Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal, who was dropped from the starting roster in early February, finally broke his silence online shortly after OpTic suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at their home LAN event, CDL Major 3.

OpTic Texas have undergone several roster changes since before the Modern Warfare 2 season started, with both iLLeY and Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell being dropped multiple times. That, coupled with Scump’s retirement, means there’s been a lack of consistency in the Dallas-based team.

At Major 3, though, OpTic were expected to come in and do some damage, especially in front of their home crowd and not long after beating Atlanta FaZe in their online qualifier matches.

With newly added rookie Dan ‘Ghosty’ Rothe taking iLLeY’s place, OpTic have found another vocal player who can be the in-game leader the team needs, but the jury is still out on whether this was a good move for the team long-term.

Obviously, with OpTic being the biggest team in the Call of Duty League, they’re always expected to make deep runs into tournaments, but that got much harder on March 9 when they lost their opening Major 3 match to Boston Breach.

Social media blew up, with some fans demanding change and calling for iLLeY to be reinstated. And after almost a month without any tweets, the 2020 world champion broke his silence in the wake of OpTic’s loss. He posted a one-word cryptic tweet that has got the whole community talking: “Yo.”

Even Scump commented on the tweet, saying that “Inder’s going crazy,” while former head coach Ray ‘Rambo’ Lussier said it’s “kind of petty.”

Once the Major is out of the way, we might yet see iLLeY return to the starting roster or even be bought out by another team looking to turn their season around.

For now, though, while the tweet doesn’t say much, some fans think it actually means a lot more.