Shottzy reveals huge OpTic Texas issue ahead of CDL Major 2

The OpTic Texas camp went through the wringer in the process of installing Huke as Dashy’s replacement, and now Shottzy says there’s one more big problem for Major 2 and the qualifiers.

The Dashy saga is largely done and dusted for OpTic Texas, and it’s time for the squad to turn their eyes toward Major 2.

While early rumors suggest the squad is handling their first few practices well, the race to the next big competition is still not quite an open highway for the Greenwall.

According to Shottzy, iLLeY is yet again facing a problem that could present quite a roadblock for the otherwise eager unit.

OpTic Texas’ Visa issues for Major 2 qualifiers

During a late-night stream on January 13, Shottzy revealed that his Canadian teammate Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal’s Visa was declined and that he’ll have to restart the entire approval process.

“I’m not going to lie, I don’t know how that s**t works,” he stated. “Apparently he should be good for the Major, but yeah, he’ll be playing out of Toronto [for the qualifiers].”

If that optimistic prediction doesn’t come true, this would be iLLeY’s second season in a row having to take time away from the team after a persistent thumb problem saw him step down for much of the Vanguard cycle.

OpTic has experience getting Visa matters settled though, as Dashy was also sidelined from the starting lineup back in Black Ops 4 for similar reasons.

The team’s first qualifying match takes place on Sunday, January 15, against the Boston Breach and will continue for three weeks after. This leaves plenty of time to get the situation under control, but OpTic fans will surely be waiting with bated breath until that day comes.