“I nearly passed out!” | Attach & Standy on COD’s best comeback

Minnesota RØKKR players Dillon ‘Attach’ Pric and Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz sat down with Dexerto to talk about the team’s victory in the final of CDL Stage 5 Major, a match which has been called the greatest comeback in CoD history.

No-one expected for Minnesota RØKKR to do succeed at the 2021 CDL Stage 5 Major. However, the team defied expectations and reached the final, only to fall to matchpoint against the Toronto Ultra. Attach and Standy relive the comeback that defied the odds and defined RØKKR’s season.