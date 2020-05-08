How to win your Gulag 1v1 | Warzone tips and tricks

What are the best ways to win your Call of Duty: Warzone 1v1? Using everything from spray paints to C4, we break down the best ways to play your Gulag, ensuring you can drop back into the action.

Call of Duty: Warzone, the title's second effort at a battle royale in as many years, has been hitting yet more milestones of late. With a whopping 60 million players now confirmed, it's in the upper echelons of most popular games in the world.

One key, innovative aspect of Warzone is the ability to play a 1v1 Gulag once you've died, giving players a one-off opportunity to drop back in to the game. This has been widely praised when compared to other BRs, like Fortnite's reboot card or Apex Legends' banners.

As a basic 1v1 in a small environment, a lot of people think it's 50/50 whether you'll win your Gulag match. However, as the best players prove, there is a knack to it, and there are a number of things players can do to maximize their chances of dropping back in.

Tip 1: Know your weapon and play around it

There's been plenty of talk around increasing the weapon pool players can draw from in the Gulag, with some even suggesting custom loadouts should be enabled. However, in the current build of Warzone, there are very limited weapons you can be equipped with. These include a number of pistols and shotguns. Learn the properties of each weapon, and play around it.

If you spawn in with a .357 pistol or a .50 GS, know that you can't spam it because of its slow fire rate and considerable recoil. You're better off playing slowly with these, pre-aiming and waiting for your opponent to move first. It's also worth saying that these give one-shot headshots, meaning if you have the chance and find an opponent stationary, aim for the head.

If you spawn in with a shotgun, identify it and get familiar with how it works. If you've got a 725 or the R9-0, remember you can only shoot twice before reloading or re-chambering. Either way, after two shots you'll need to find some cover or guarantee you've killed your opponent.

Finally, the Origin-12 shotgun and the 1911 and M19 handguns offer far more scope to fire fast. If you're going to play aggressively, make it with one of these weapons. Beware of ammo count though, as the 1911 only has 7-bullet clips.

Tip 2: Stick to the edges of the Gulag

The Gulag map is pretty small, meaning it's very easy to be caught off guard by an opponent who then kills you easily. One of the best ways of avoiding this is to stick to the edge of the Gulag, ideally with your back to the wall.

This will enable you to keep your field-of-view (FOV) as wide as possible, negating any flanks. The image below shows the amount of the map you can see when you keep your back to the wall, and are sat in a notch on the map's side.

Sticking to the edge of the map means you can avoid getting shot in the back.

Compare this to the FOV from the middle of the map, where you'll also be vulnerable to quick flanks and getting shot in the back.

Tip 3: Don't be afraid to use your equipment

Sure, most Gulags are decided by weapons and gun skill. But, you get equipment with your loadout, so why would you not use it? This requires some selective usage on your behalf. For example, if you've no idea where your enemy is, don't just waste your stun or frag by throwing it blindly.

If you're pre-aiming one way, block an alternate angle by throwing your tactical. If you make an enemy weak and they back off round a corner, don't be afraid to use your C4 or Semtex to try and finish them off.

Tip 4: Be ready to go for the objective

If you haven't managed to kill your opponent after the 15 second timer runs out, the Gulag is decided by who captures the flag in the very middle of the map. If neither player captures the flag within the time limit, whoever has more health wins.

However, you should know that touching the flag instantly regenerates your health to full, as an extra incentive for players to go for it. Capturing the flag is pretty easy and happens very quickly, but you leave yourself vulnerable from multiple angles. An excellent option is to hold on to a lethal or tactical, and use it to cover your back when you're capturing.

Keep an eye on the timer throughout the round, because if you get on the flag before your opponent your chances of winning are instantly maximized. A lot of players forget this, and are left scrambling for mid-map when the timer runs out.

Tip 5: Getting creative can be massively helpful

Our fifth and final tip is to get creative, and don't be afraid to shake things up. A good example is this big-brain Warzone trick, which involves spraying an enemy outline on the wall behind you. This can be used to draw enemies' attention, allowing you to easily ambush them.

Another great example is to spray enemies with bright paint prior to the Gulag. This will make them far more visible in the largely black and white Gulag setting. An issue with this is that you don't know which enemy you're set to face, so you might have to work quickly and spray as many as you can find.

The final example of getting creative relates to being in matches with friendly players. Assuming your whole team has just been wiped, there's a good chance you'll end up in the same Gulag as your allies. Get one teammate on the balcony to call out your enemy's location, or you can return the favor for them.

Either way, friendly callouts can give you the edge in any Gulag situation, and allow you to anticipate your opponent's movement before they're visible.

That rounds off our best tips and tricks to help you win your Gulag 1v1! What creative ways have you found? Be sure to send us your best ideas on Twitter, @DexertoIntel!