How to watch Hitch’s $25k Warzone Hide N’ Seek Tournament

OpTic Gaming’s creative director Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards is shaking up the Warzone tournament meta by pitting the 100 best Warzone players in the world against each other in a huge game of hide and seek — and there’s $25,000 on the line.

While most Warzone tournaments tend to be stacked custom lobbies or intense kill races, Hitch wanted to switch things up a bit and do something different — and he fell on a big game of hide and seek.

A throwback to old games of Mike Myers that you would play on Modern Warfare 2 with your friends, the $25k Hide N’ Seek tournament on February 2 is definitely going to make some interesting viewing.

Here’s all the info you need to tune in, as well as how it will work.

Hitch $25k Warzone Hide N’ Seek stream & schedule

The tournament is being run by eFuse, and you can watch the main stream on their channel embedded above. If you prefer to watch your favorite player’s POV, such as Tommey or Aydan, you’ll be able to head to their channels too.

The tournament is set to start at 3 PM ET (12 PM PT/8 PM GMT) on Wednesday, February 2, though given the nature of the tournament, it’s unclear how long it could take to play through.

Hitch $25k Warzone Hide N’ Seek format & teams

The premise for the tournament is simple and one we’re all familiar with. There will be four Seekers and 96 Hiders. Hiders are split into teams and will simply have to stay hidden from the four Seekers for as long as possible.

🚨READY OR NOT, HERE THEY COME🚨 sooooo excited for this!! $25,000 Hide N' Seek tournament with @eFuse 4 seekers

96 hiders

all competing for their own prize 💰💰 THIS WEDNESDAY!

who do you think the 4 seekers are going to be? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WTQvfKVExp — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) January 31, 2022

Details are scarce, however, so we’ll update this page with more rules as and when they’re available.

At the time of writing, the players and teams have not yet been revealed, though you can definitely expect a number of top CDL and Warzone pros and popular CoD personalities to be taking part.