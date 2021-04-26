How to watch $50K Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown: stream, bracket, teams - Dexerto

To kick Warzone Season 3 off with a bang, Twitch is hosting a new $50,000 Twitch Rivals tournament featuring all the biggest names. Here’s a full rundown on everything you need to know.

$50,000 on the line across each region (NA & EU).

Teams from Open Qualifiers competing against invited Twitch streamers.

Single-day event on April 27.

Twitch Rivals $50K Warzone Showdown: Stream

Thanks to the nature of every Twitch Rivals event, you can expect to see every single competitor live on Twitch throughout the tournament.

The official Twitch Rivals account will serve as a hub for the single-day competition, though all of the biggest names will be streaming their perspectives as well.

Twitch Rivals $50K Warzone Showdown: Schedule

We’ve got it all 👇 🏋️ @loltyler1’s Power Meet

⚔️ @LeagueofLegends Series 2 Week 2

⚠️ @CallofDuty Warzone

👀 @jackboxgames, Minecraft & more Swipe through for a glimpse — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) April 19, 2021

The latest Twitch Rivals Warzone event follows the trend of intense, single-day events. Instead of a long-winded bracket, this competition will be played out across five private matches.

Europe is up first as the hottest talent will be facing off from 7AM PT / 10AM PT on Tuesday, April 7. Shortly after, the North American leg of the event is all set to get underway at 1PM PT / 4PM ET.

This competition is set to run for roughly five hours, depending on how each lobby progresses.

Twitch Rivals $50K Warzone Showdown: Teams

Little is known about the exact teams for this event, however, we do have some early intel to go off. The top two teams from each regional qualifier will be competing in the main event alongside invited Twitch streamers.

With 49 Trios set to drop in, there’s sure to be plenty of big names. We’ll keep you updated here as the teams are revealed.

Twitch Rivals $50K Warzone Showdown: Format

In a similar style to earlier Twitch Rivals Warzone events, the latest competition boasts a standard Trios kill-race structure. However, for this event, this tournament drops every team into the same, private lobby. Meaning a slower pace is to be expected as teams fight for better placements, along with the regular kills. Rather than simply awarding bonus points for a better finish, Twitch Rivals adds a multiplier to the total number of kills.

For example, if the winning team secured 10 kills, their total would be doubled to give them 20 points for that game. Below is a complete breakdown of the kill multiplier.

Placement Kill Multiplier 1st 2.0x 2nd-5th 1.5x 6th-15th 1.3x 16th-25th 1.1x 26th+ 1.0x

Prize Pool breakdown: