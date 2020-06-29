How to watch $50K NICKMERCS Warzone MFAM Gauntlet: streams, teams, bracket

For the third month in a row, star Twitch streamer Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff is hosting a $50,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament called the MFAM Gauntlet, and we've got everything you need to keep up with all of the action.

As one of the world's leading content creators for Warzone, NICKMERCS has put together the third installment of his fan-favorite MFAM Gauntlet competition.

Advertisement

Following three community-day subscriber tourneys, the main event is finally here, featuring some of the biggest names in gaming, sports, and entertainment battling it out for a massive prize pool. $25,000 will be awarded to the highest-placing teams, while the other 25 grand will go towards the charity of the winning squad's choosing.

When is the June MFAM Gauntlet Warzone event?

The tournament takes place on Monday, June 29, kicking off at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET and scheduled to last around four hours.

Advertisement

It's being livestreamed on its own Twitch channel, which we've included below, and the broadcast is led by Call of Duty League casters Clint 'Maven' Evans and Joe 'MerK' DeLuca.

Live leaderboard & bracket

The standings and bracket for this event can be found on the MFAM Gauntlet website and are updated live throughout the day as results from all the matches come in.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Teams & players

As with the previous two main events, the June MFAM Gauntlet features a number of top content creators, Call of Duty pros, athletes, celebrities, musicians, and more.

Advertisement

Nick himself is competing alongside fellow FaZe Clan member Swagg and reigning back-to-back champion SuperEvan, while an additional three slots were reserved for the winners of his subscriber tournaments that were held throughout June.

Team Name Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 NICKMERCS NICKMERCS Swagg SuperEvan TBA Team France Gotaga Rudy Gobert (NBA) Vince Poirier (NBA) Mickalow The Neighbourhood (band) Jeremy (guitarist) Zach (guitarist) Brandon (drummer) Mason FaZe Bloo FaZe Bloo Clutchbelk Med1cine Royalize Vikkstar Vikkstar ItsWarsz JukeyZ Callfreezy Seth Curry Seth Curry (NBA) Finessen Rawrylo Ray_Reeve Aydan Aydan Rated UnRational Deleo Testyment FaZe Testy Avemaster Winiety FaZe Dirty Kyle Van Noy Kyle Van Noy Fricke Barstool Nas Ryygaming MVS Masquez Valdez-Scantling (NFL) Landon WarzoneGreat FirefighterDJay Karma Karma HollyLive Baken FluffyHippo Barstool Hooliganz Smitty Barstool MRagsTV Junior Skullface49 JKap JKap Enable Galvanize John Max Holloway Max Holloway (UFC) Pacesetter Honokai_ Lacefield LEGIQN LEGIQN DrewFrozone Paradi12e TheDezmond Symfuhnny Symfuhnny HusKerrs Sebi CheezyNacho CouRage CouRageJD NoahJ456 xAmpz Rallied KingRichard KingRichard Mutex Blazt TMTwerk Crimsix Crimsix FeLo BobbyPoffGaming Clayster DougisRaw DougisRaw TeePee TimtheTatman CCanada Pamaj Pamaj Gunless Skyz Havok Trainwrecks Trainwrecks TBA TBA TBA MFAM Qualifier #1 AverageJoewo Attach exzachtt gangstazsalute88 MFAM Qualifier #2 Jestikk Samerai_D ATXAJ CCoryy MFAM Qualifier #3 Snypes jtr1p Mastertweaker GD_booya

Format & prize breakdown

The MFAM Gauntlet main event is split into two portions - a time-based phase followed by the knockout stage. For the first three hours, teams will load into public Quads matches and try to score as many points as they can. Scoring is based on both total eliminations and placement.

Read More: Warzone hackers rising as cheaters find workaround

Once the timed section is over, the top-eight teams on the leaderboard then advance to a single-elimination bracket. In each round, the squads matched up against each other will load into two individual matches and try to outscore each other, based on the same scoring format.

Advertisement

The team with the most points after the two matches advances and this continues until the overall champion is determined from the last two standing. If, during this bracket phase, squads end up tied, then two members from each side will face off in six rounds of 2v2 Gunfight to decide who moves on.

As for the prize breakdown, the top six teams from the knockout stage will receive a portion of the $50,000 prize pool, with an additional $1,000 going to the teams with the most eliminations and the player with the most individual kills in bracket play.

However, players will only keep half of their winnings; the other half ($25,000 total), will go to the charity of the winners' choice as part of an effort to contribute to the charge for social justice and equality.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for all the latest Call of Duty and Warzone news, updates, guides, and more.