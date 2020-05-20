How to unlock Warzone's secret weapon blueprint from Bunker 11

Warzone’s bunkers are easy enough to access, but the Bunker 11 easter egg has some scratching their heads. Here’s exactly how to access the top secret bunker and earn your exclusive 'Mud Drauber' weapon blueprint.

Following Warzone’s May 18 update, the bunkers are now open for business. That means that provided players have found a Red Access keycard, they can ransack their nearest bunker for the goodies that are inside.

While in-game loot is cool and all, there is a hidden bunker easter egg that grants players their very own Legendary MP7 blueprint called ‘Mud Drauber’ while also teasing some potential big event in the near future. So, if you haven’t managed to do so already, here’s how to access Bunker 11 and unlock your new weapon blueprint!

Advertisement

How to access Bunker 11 in Warzone

The first thing on your agenda will be to load into Blood Money/Plunder. While popular YouTuber ‘NoahJ456’ explains that it is possible to do in Battle Royale, the logistics of navigating the gas adds an unnecessary complication.

After loading into Plunder, you’ll want to visit one of a few specific locations with telephones (which are scattered in various locations around Verdansk).

Advertisement

Essentially, you’re attempting to access a phone where the operator speaks in Russian. Noah outlines the various locations at which you can access on the phones, where he explains that a flat dial tone means that you need to move onto the next one.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oQuhU0i2y0

After listening to your first phone, you will receive a three-digit code in Russian. Luckily, for those who don't know the language, Noah has translated each of the numbers in his video between timestamps 3:56-4:12.

Depending on which three-digit code you get will dictate which order you visit the phones in. Again, Noah highlights every location from 0-9, so just visit each phone in the order of your code. If you had code 012, you would visit phone zero first, then phone one, then phone two.

Advertisement

Provided that you have interacted with all three of your phones in the correct order, Bunker 11 will open for you — located just North-West of Military Base.

Inside, you will find a selection of in-game goodies, storyline teasers and most importantly your Legendary weapon blueprint for the MP7!

It's possible that the computers dotted around Verdansk also lend themselves to some kind of easter egg, as Noah acknowledged at the backend of his video. If that's the case, we'll most definitely be bringing you a guide to navigate those locations, too!