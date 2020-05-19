How to open Warzone's vaults

Following the May 18 update, Call of Duty: Warzone players can now open the doors of the mysterious vaults and capture a huge load of surprises that are inside. Here’s what you need to get those doors open.

Ever since Call of Duty: Warzone launched back in March, players have been finding secrets hidden around Verdansk. We’ve seen strange wolf howls near Dam and even teasers about a new map, though nothing has quite captured the imagination like the handful of vault doors.

These doors were found across the map and players immediately went to work on trying to figure out how to open them. Did you need a killstreak? Was there a keycode for the scanners that sat outside? Well, it turns out, the answer is actually much easier than those and you can walk right on in following the May 18 patch.

How to get inside a vault in Warzone

One of the first players to get inside was FaZe Dirty, who noted that if you manage to find one of the incredibly rare red key cards around the map, you can get access to a vault.

You simply have to take the key card to the door, interact with the small panel next to the door, and then wait for the vault to open up. Though, the rewards aren’t immediately waiting for you on the other side. You’ll have to run down a hallway of sorts to get to those.

Find a key card in Warzone Head to a vault Interact with the small button that is to the right of the vault door Wait for the vault to open up

YOOO YOU CAN OPEN THE VAULT (with key card) #Warzone pic.twitter.com/RPK17F7JfH — FaZe Dirty (@FaZeDirty) May 19, 2020

The effort of getting inside one of the vaults very much appears to be worth it as the Warzone vaults work similarly to both Fortnite and Apex Legends with the ridiculous amount of rewards inside.

However, unlike Epic Games’ take on the secret area, you won’t have to get a keycard that belongs to a specific door – one card should open any of them. Though, make your choice wisely because you won’t be able to go and open a number of different vaults with one keycard swipe.