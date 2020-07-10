How to earn the new Modern Warfare & Warzone Twitch drop rewards

To continue celebrating Modern Warfare Season 4, Activision has launched new Twitch drops for in-game Call of Duty rewards that can be used in multiplayer and Warzone.

From July 9 to July 16, Call of Duty players can watch drop-eligible streamers on Twitch to earn a few different rewards that can be used in multiplayer and Warzone. At the moment, many are experiencing an error code when trying to follow Activision’s instructions—and Activision has yet to respond—but these should presumably start working for everyone soon, or we will update this article with new instructions.

How to earn Modern Warfare and Warzone Twitch rewards

1. Get a Call of Duty account

If you don’t have a Call of Duty account already, then sign up for one here.

2. Link (or re-link) your Twitch account

Go to your Call of Duty profile to link CoD to Twitch. If you already have it linked, you may need to unlink and re-link to ensure the correct permissions are enabled.

3. Watch drop-eligible streamers and earn rewards

Once your accounts are linked, go ahead and just watch some CoD streamers. You’ll know that you’re able to start earning drops per hours watched once you see the “Drops Enabled” underneath their stream title.

As for the hours needed, one hour gets you the “Censory Overload” spray, two hours gets you a “Love the Bomb” emblem, and three hours gets you a “Bloodstream” Grau 5.56 blueprint. These would be relatively easy to crank out, but users have been reporting error code 253000 every time they try to link accounts per Activision’s official instructions.

keep getting AN ERROR HAS OCCURRED while trying to link my twitch account. — DevanosDS (@Devanosds) July 9, 2020

At the moment, there seems to be no fix ,and it’s unclear if this is a universal issue or one only some players are experiencing. From the Twitter replies, the error seems to be affecting the vast majority of the playerbase.

Making matters slightly more worrisome is the fact that Activision’s support account on Twitter is just now, on July 9, replying to problems users mentioned to them back in May. With this rewards program slated to end on the 16th, players won’t be content hearing about a fix over a month from now. We’ll update this article should a fix come in, but at least players know how the process should work once Activision and Twitch fix things on their end.