How to do secret Warzone 2 drone easter egg on Ashika Island for free loot

Looking to score some free loot and killstreaks in Warzone? Well, you should look to the skies on Ashika Island and try to find the secret drones for the newest easter egg.

With the introduction of Ashika Island in Warzone 2, Season 2 has given players plenty of new things to explore and get to grips with in the battle royale.

The smaller, more action-packed map suits those players with a faster playstyle, but it’s still big enough for you to take things slow. The devs have been taking advantage of this fact with a few secret easter eggs too, and they all lead to some nice bits of loot.

One of the newest of these secrets that players have found recently revolves around drones in the sky and your ability to bring them crashing back down to earth.

How to find secret drones easter egg in Warzone 2 on Ashika Island

That’s right, if you drop into a game on Ashika Island and take a look up into the sky, you may be able to spot some drones. They look like the Recon Drone field upgrade that you can use in multiplayer, but they’re pretty far away – so you’re going to have to be a bit of a deadeye.

There aren’t any set locations for where you’ll find the drones, you simply just have to look up into the sky. If you are able to see one and bring it down, you’ll get an indicator on the mini-map in the shape of a wrapped present.

Once this pops up, head over to the location and you’ll find all the goodies that the drone has spat out. This includes some loot, killstreaks, and some XP to help boost your Warzone 2 level up.

As we’ve seen already with Ashika Island, the devs have been adding little easter eggs with each playlist reset, so this one might get cycled out before long.

Until it does though, go be a deadeye, shoot down the drones, and claim some much-needed free loot.