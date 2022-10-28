How to delete & uninstall MW2 campaign on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Now that Modern Warfare 2 has fully launched, players can be more selective over which parts of the game they have installed, especially if storage space is a cause for concern. Here’s how you can uninstall the campaign to free up some extra space on your preferred platform.

Modern Warfare 2 officially launched on October 28, though PlayStation players were given a week of early access to the campaign, able to earn exclusive rewards to use in both the multiplayer and, when it launches, Warzone 2.

Whether you’ve completed the campaign already or simply need to free up more space, there are a number of options available depending on which platform you’re playing on.

Here’s what you’ve got to do.

Uninstall MW2 campaign on PlayStation 5

Uninstalling the Modern Warfare 2 campaign on PS4 and PS5 is very simple, and can be done before launching the game. Here’s what to do:

Hover over Modern Warfare 2 at the main menu. Press Options/Start button. Select ‘Manage Game Content’. Select the packs you want to uninstall.

Activision Uninstalling MW2 content packs on PS4/5 is easy.

Between Campaign packs 1 and 2, PS5 players can save around 30GB of storage space, with an additional 2GB gone if you also opt to remove the Co-Op pack.

Uninstall MW2 campaign on Xbox

The process for removing the MW2 campaign on Xbox is similar to that on PlayStation. Here are the steps to follow:

Go to your Games/Apps page. Hover over Modern Warfare 2. Press Start. Select ‘Manage Game & Add-Ons’. Select ‘Campaign’. Select ‘Uninstall’.

As above, you can also uninstall Co-Op if you only intend on playing Multiplayer.

Uninstall MW2 campaign on PC

Uninstalling the Modern Warfare 2 campaign on PC is different, depending on which platform you use between Steam and Battle.net.

Steam users should do the following:

Head to your Game Library. Find Modern Warfare 2. Right-click on Modern Warfare 2. Click ‘Properties’. Scroll down to DLC and tick/untick the content you wish to delete.

Unfortunately, if you play on Battle.net, it’s not quite as simple, as the platform currently doesn’t allow you to uninstall the MW2 campaign, calling it “required” content.

Activision The Campaign is considered “required content” on Bnet and can’t be uninstalled.

It’s worth noting that uninstalling this content isn’t a permanent move: if you wish to re-download them, you can simply follow the same steps, but download the Campaign or Co-Op packs rather than uninstall them.

With the increasing storage space required for modern AAA games, being able to uninstall certain content is becoming crucial, and that may be even more important when Warzone 2 launches on November 16.