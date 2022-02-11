 How to complete Vanguard Valentine's Day Event: Challenges & rewards - Dexerto
How to complete Vanguard Valentine’s Day Event: Challenges & rewards

Published: 11/Feb/2022 23:34

by Jaret Kappelman
Vangaurd Vday event
Activision

Love is in the air and Call of Duty Vanguard is spreading kindness to its players this season through the Valentine’s Day Event. Here are the challenges to complete and the rewards that are available. 

As the Season 2 update is bringing new content to Vanguard, Sledgehammer Games is also bringing Valentine’s Day to all of its players.

If you’re looking for a Valentine or just want some cool skins then this event will definitely suit you well. And it’s pretty easy to complete these challenges

Let’s take a look at everything that is up for grabs during this loving Vanguard event and how to get them.

Vanguard Valentine’s Day Event challenges & rewards

Starting on February 11 through February 17 players can earn exclusive heartwarming cosmetics to be used in Vanguard and Warzone.

There are two sets of challenges and each has its own reward for finishing them, we have listed the two things below.

  • Get 15 elims as Flamenaut
  • Earn five Victories in Champ Hill Duos

There is no order that you need to complete these in, however, they must be completed in Vanguard.

Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 cover art
Activision
Players can earn Valentine’s Day-themed skins and blueprints to use in Vanguard and Warzone during Season 2.

For successfully earning 15 elims as a Flamenaut, you will earn the “King of Hearts” operator skins for Wade as well as a “Huggernaut” title. The skin features wade is a Valentine-themed outfit with some red hearts on the sleeves.

Once you successfully get five wins in Champion Hill Duos you will get the Kingmaker weapon blueprint and the “First Love” calling card. The blueprint is for the Type 100 SMG, which has some of the meta attachments.

There hasn’t been anything released on what the calling card looks like but we will update you when that is available. The new season kicks off on Valentine’s Day, February 14 and what better way to start the season than earning some sick rewards.

