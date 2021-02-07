How to build RAI K-84 Zombies Wonder Weapon in Firebase Z

With Call of Duty: Warzone integrating Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, the battle royale’s world records continue to get shattered by top players around the world. Here are the current world records for most kills in a game.

Warzone has upsurged into the gaming world’s collective consciousness and, along with the big money earned in major tournaments (and major money) or Twitch streams, world records for kills have taken center stage as well.

Following BOCW’s integration in December 2020, many of the game’s most cemented world records have been unseated as a new wave of guns overtakes Verdansk.

All Warzone world records

Record Holder Kills Date Solos iNewwz 47 February 2, 2021 Duos Nistaf & BabaYuki 79 January 6, 2021 Trios dizi, xDaltt, xSebas 110 October 18, 2020 Quads (150) stukawaki, ScummN, Myles, JerK 143 January 10, 2021 Solo vs Duos HusKerrs 54 December 30, 2020 Solo vs Trios Tiger of Hell1 55 May 2, 2020 Solo vs Quads (150) Aydan 60 November 19, 2020 Duos vs Trios Ghanime Gaming, The Modz 90 January 10, 2021 Duos vs Quads (150) SuperEvan, Newbz 107 January 10, 2021 Trios vs Quads (150) Aydan, HusKerrs, ZLaner. 109 December 22, 2020 Trios vs Quads (200) Aydan, FaZe Swagg, NICKMERCS 108 July 5, 2020

Rules for Warzone World records

It’s important to know that there are some rules that must be followed for a world record to count. First, we require video evidence for all records – images of the scoreboard are not enough.

Second, any record that has been recorded on very low-level smurf accounts to play against easier opponents is not counted. Any videos that do not show the levels of the players will also not be counted. Any records set in any LTM or event modes also do not count. If two teams/players hold the same record, whoever got the record first will take the title.

Warzone Trios World Record

It was not long after Jukeyz, Newbz, and Vapulear smashed the world record for the highest total kills in Trios, on October 18, when three popular Facebook streamers raised the bar higher with 110 kills in a single match.

This new trios record was set by Dizi, xDaltt, and xSebas just hours after the former record was set, with each of them pulling in 46, 35, and 29 kills respectively, playing the map perfectly to knock the Warzone stars from the top spot.

Each player on the team dealt over 10,000 damage throughout this record-shattering run.

Warzone Solo vs Duos World Record

For three consecutive records, it was former Call of Duty League substitute Charlie ‘MuTeX’ Saouma who dominated Solos vs Duos. But that changed on December 30, as the renowned Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas got his second current record by flying past MuTeX’s former record of 50 with an insane 54.

Numerous world records have been broken since the Black Ops Cold War integration changed the Warzone meta and this match was no exception, as HusKerrs capitalized on the ranged supremacy of his DMR and potent close-quarters MAC-10 for absolute lobby demolition. For added flair points, he rocked the lovely Cherry Blossom camo on each weapon. Obviously ecstatic with his performance, he later said on stream that the “solos, duos game made his whole day.”

🚨 New #Warzone World Record: @HusKerrs gets 54 kills to beat the Solo vs Duos record by 4 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/tm3k3QycgA — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 30, 2020

Warzone Solo vs Trios World Record

Going up against squads of three players by yourself can be a daunting task on Verdansk, but that’s exactly what Tiger of Hell1 did with incredible success.

Without any teammates to help him out or back him up, Tiger of Hell1 amassed a whopping 55 eliminations, giving him one of the more longer-standing Waarzone world records to date.

Warzone Solo vs Quads (150) World Record

Racking up kills as a solo in Quads is a gargantuan feat, but Aydan made history by hitting an absurd 60 kills, including a final 1v1 against a Juggernaut to grab the victory and cement the world record. While Stikinson had set what felt like an insurmountable record with 57 solo kills on September 15, Aydan took his obnoxious Kilo-141 and R9-0 shotgun to Verdansk and sauced the entire lobby.

At the end of the match, the former Fortnite pro proved once again that he deserves to be near the top of Warzone’s earners. Having solidified the record at 57 kills, the streamer was faced with a 1v3, including against a daunting Jug. He moved around, got the team twisted and confused, and clinched the victory using just bullets to finish off the final, armored foe.

Warzone Solos World Record

In January 2021, American streamer Rallied had beaten Russian streamer Recrent’s Warzone Solos world record by just one kill, notching 44. Now, a month later, Brazilian streamer iNewwz has usurped the Solos throne with an impressive 47 kills.

Rocking a heavy-hitting CR-56 AMAX and a hipfire-focused MAC-10 loadout, iNewwz stormed through his lobby with UAVs and Advanced UAVs galore — gutting crouched campers in every Verdansk nook and cranny. Unlike typical MAC-10 classes, iNewwz’s version opts for a laser (presumably the 5mw) and a Wire Stock, the former fully enabling him to secure quick kills from the hip.

Warzone Duos World Record

After much demand from Warzone fans, Infinity Ward finally added a Duos playlist on May 29, and players wasted no time dropping into Verdansk to try out the new mode.

From July 2020 all the way through until January 2021, ItsDerekMay and LIAM held the Duos record. Their 76 kill game had them leading the pack until a 14-year old did them one better.

Portuguese streamer Nistaf carried his dad BabaYuki to a whopping 79 kill win on January 5. The young gun put up 61 kills by himself with over 17,000 damage to his name. You can watch the full run below.

Warzone Duos vs Trios World Record

The DMR/Mac-10 meta that’s dominated Warzone since the Black Ops Cold War integration has now resulted in another record being broken: Duos vs Trios.

The pair of GhanimeGaming and The Modz put together a whopping 90 kills on January 10, with the former himself getting 54 eliminations, a total that very few have reached regardless of the mode.

The duo beat the previous record holders – xUnRationaL and aHTracT – by 4 kills, although the combined damage of the new record was lower than the last one.

Warzone Duos vs Quads (150) World Record

Numerous world records have been broken since Black Ops Cold War’s integration, but none as destructively as Duos vs Quads. On January 10, SuperEvan and Newbz capped off a couple months of big tournament victories with an absurd 107 kills on Verdansk — 22 higher than the former record set by xUnRationaL and Stukawaki.

With the DMR and MAC-10 in hand, the two streamers and competitors were gifted a beautiful lobby and capitalized by piling on the kills. While Evan wasn’t streaming at the moment, Newbz was and his Twitch chat enjoyed its fair share of fellow pros like Rhys ‘Rated’ Price popping in to joke about “VPN” usage. Of course, Twitter reactions were highly suspicious of the lobby, but the two have enough respect among their peers for consensus to be that they simply got to take advantage of a blessed gift from the SBMM algorithm.

Warzone Trios vs Quads (150) Record

Set by three of the best Warzone players around, Aydan, HusKerrs, and ZLaner managed to rack 109 kills in a single lobby. The record was set during the Toronto Ultra $100k Payout Holiday Feast which, to no one’s surprise, the trio ended up winning.

Every single member of the squad pulled their weight and they smashed the previous record of 104 by five kills. The Warzone kills records are constantly shifting, so it’ll be interesting to see how long they can hold onto the top spot.

Warzone Trios vs Quads (200) Record

Dropping into the 200 player version of Quads, an insane kill-record was set by some of the biggest names on Twitch. Current Duos record holder Aydan put up another groundbreaking effort alongside FaZe Swagg and NICKMERCS. Collectively, they tallied up 108 kills on July 5.

Aydan stood out with a ridiculous 51 kills alone, while Swagg ended with 38 and NICKMERCS at 19.

Warzone Quads (150) World Record

Nearly eight months after the absurd, 138-kill squads world record was set, a new Quads record has emerged — this time by some upcoming Warzone streamers. The last record was hit by Vikkstar and the Atlanta FaZe’s pro players, Cellium, ABeZy and Priestahh, but stukawaki, ScummN, Myles and JerK knocked that one out with a whopping 143 kills on January 10.

And for those immediately doubting the lobby’s strength and wondering how these guys were able to kill nearly every single enemy in the game, fact-checkers quickly discovered that this was a Silver lobby with an average K/D higher than 1.0, making it an impressive lobby to so destructively dismantle.

Article last updated on January 14 at 5:00 PM EST.