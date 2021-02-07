Logo
How to build RAI K-84 Zombies Wonder Weapon in Firebase Z

Published: 7/Feb/2021 20:33

by Tanner Pierce
A new Wonder Weapon, the RAI K-84, makes it’s debut in Firebase Z and it’s one of the best weapons in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies right now by far, allowing you to easily get into high rounds with barely any effort. Here’s how you can get your hands on it. 

Wonder Weapons are always highly sought after in Black Ops Zombies maps. These fantastical weapons usually shoot high damage projectiles and getting them can mean your run-through of the map is going to be a whole lot easier.

Like with every Zombies map, Firebase Z introduces a brand new Wonder Weapon in the form of the RAI K-84, which at first glance looks like a modified version of an AK-47. While Wonder Weapons in general are powerful, this one seems to throw out insanely high damage, making it very formidable.

What is the RAI K-84?

Activision
The RAI K-84, and its Pack-A-Punched brother, are insanely powerful in Firebase Z.

Despite looking like a modified AK-47, the RAI K-84 is shoots high damage beams of energy in an AR package. Think of it almost like a full-auto Ray Gun, allow you to mow down hordes of the undead without a problem.

The Pack-A-Punch version of the weapon not only increases its damage, but also adds a grenade launcher-style attachment under the barrel. Instead of firing explosives, however, it launches a small black hole vortex that attracts nearby enemies.

Because of this, upgrading the weapon three times turns the RAI into an absolute beast of a weapon, one that you’ll definitely want to get your hands on when you can.

How to get the RAI K-84

Activision
Getting the RAI K-84 is a bit complicated.

There are two ways you can get your hands on the RAI K-84. The first is through the Mystery Box. Of course, that’s not a surefire way to get it, but there’s a chance that the next time you throw down 950 points, you’ll see it in the rotation. You’ll have to be insanely lucky, but it is possible through this method.

There is a way to guarantee a free one, though: building it yourself in-game. Just like with the D.I.E. Shockwave in Die Maschine, players can follow some steps to get their hands on it. Unlike its aforementioned predecessor, it’s a bit difficult to get your hands on the weapon. Luckily, however, if you follow the following steps, you’ll be able to get it:

  1. Activate all 3 Aether Reactors and turn on the power
  2. Run over to the Weapon Lab on the South side of the main map and pick up the RAI K-84 Blueprint found on the wall
  3. Go to the Scorched Defense Section found on the Northeast side of the map and interact with the dead body, which will get you the next item you’ll need: an eyeball
  4. Head back to the Weapon Lab and interact with the Retina Scanner near the computer, located next to where the blueprint was found.
  5. After a few seconds, grab the Locker Key that pops out.
  6. Run over to the Barracks section of the map. Inside Barrack 1 and Barrack 2, you’ll find lockers. Open up all of them until a special Mimic spawns. Kill it and pick up the Barrel Assembly that it drops.
  7. Head back to the computer found in the Weapon Lab and interact with it.
  8. Watch the graph on the computer screen spin and make note of where it stops every time (It will stop 3 times in total)
  9. Teleport back to the main starting area and head into the room next to the Pack-A-Punch
  10. Shoot the numbers on the dart board that coordinate with the places the graph stopped on the computer, and then shoot the center of the board.
  11. Pick up the Aetherium converter that drops out of the dart board.
  12. Head back to the main area and continue on with your game until a Mangler spawns (they have a giant cannon for their arm)
  13. Kill the Mangler and pick up the Uncharged Power Cell (if it doesn’t drop, kill another Mangler and try again)
  14. Bring the Power Cell to the Weapon Lab and attach it to the table located next to the upgrade station.
  15. Complete a full round from start to finish and then remove the Power Cell once it says it’s charged.
  16. Run back to where you found the original blueprint and build the RAI K-84.
Activision
Getting the RAI K-84 can help you get into later rounds with ease.

As one can see, the process of getting this Wonder Weapon is insanely complicated, requiring a ton of steps in order to complete. Particularly confusing is the dart board step so it might be useful to use a pen and paper on that section, as it’ll save you a ton of frustration.

It’s also worth noting that some of these steps can be completed in any order (particularly steps 6 through 15), however, considering the Mangler doesn’t start spawning until later rounds, this order will save you the most time.

That being said, all this effort is worth it, as the weapon will easily allow you to get into later rounds comfortably. Dexerto’s own experiments with the RAI K-84 and its Pack-A-Punched variant allowed us to get past round 35 with ease so it definitely works. Just remember not to get frustrated.

Call of Duty: Warzone world records for most kills

Published: 7/Feb/2021 18:00 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 18:14

by Daniel Cleary
With Call of Duty: Warzone integrating Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, the battle royale’s world records continue to get shattered by top players around the world. Here are the current world records for most kills in a game.

Warzone has upsurged into the gaming world’s collective consciousness and, along with the big money earned in major tournaments (and major money) or Twitch streams, world records for kills have taken center stage as well.

Following BOCW’s integration in December 2020, many of the game’s most cemented world records have been unseated as a new wave of guns overtakes Verdansk.

All Warzone world records

Record Holder Kills Date
Solos iNewwz 47 February 2, 2021
Duos Nistaf & BabaYuki 79 January 6, 2021
Trios dizi, xDaltt, xSebas 110 October 18, 2020
Quads (150) stukawaki, ScummN, Myles, JerK 143 January 10, 2021
Solo vs Duos HusKerrs 54 December 30, 2020
Solo vs Trios Tiger of Hell1 55 May 2, 2020
Solo vs Quads (150) Aydan 60 November 19, 2020
Duos vs Trios Ghanime Gaming, The Modz 90 January 10, 2021
Duos vs Quads (150) SuperEvan, Newbz 107 January 10, 2021
Trios vs Quads (150) Aydan, HusKerrs, ZLaner. 109 December 22, 2020
Trios vs Quads (200) Aydan, FaZe Swagg, NICKMERCS 108 July 5, 2020

Rules for Warzone World records

It’s important to know that there are some rules that must be followed for a world record to count. First, we require video evidence for all records – images of the scoreboard are not enough.

Second, any record that has been recorded on very low-level smurf accounts to play against easier opponents is not counted. Any videos that do not show the levels of the players will also not be counted. Any records set in any LTM or event modes also do not count. If two teams/players hold the same record, whoever got the record first will take the title.

Infinity Ward
Players are continuing to set incredible records on Call of Duty: Warzone.

Warzone Trios World Record

It was not long after Jukeyz, Newbz, and Vapulear smashed the world record for the highest total kills in Trios, on October 18, when three popular Facebook streamers raised the bar higher with 110 kills in a single match.

This new trios record was set by Dizi, xDaltt, and xSebas just hours after the former record was set, with each of them pulling in 46, 35, and 29 kills respectively, playing the map perfectly to knock the Warzone stars from the top spot.

Each player on the team dealt over 10,000 damage throughout this record-shattering run.

Warzone Solo vs Duos World Record

For three consecutive records, it was former Call of Duty League substitute Charlie ‘MuTeX’ Saouma who dominated Solos vs Duos. But that changed on December 30, as the renowned Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas got his second current record by flying past MuTeX’s former record of 50 with an insane 54.

Numerous world records have been broken since the Black Ops Cold War integration changed the Warzone meta and this match was no exception, as HusKerrs capitalized on the ranged supremacy of his DMR and potent close-quarters MAC-10 for absolute lobby demolition. For added flair points, he rocked the lovely Cherry Blossom camo on each weapon. Obviously ecstatic with his performance, he later said on stream that the “solos, duos game made his whole day.”

Warzone Solo vs Trios World Record

Going up against squads of three players by yourself can be a daunting task on Verdansk, but that’s exactly what Tiger of Hell1 did with incredible success.

Without any teammates to help him out or back him up, Tiger of Hell1 amassed a whopping 55 eliminations, giving him one of the more longer-standing Waarzone world records to date.

Warzone Solo vs Quads (150) World Record

Racking up kills as a solo in Quads is a gargantuan feat, but Aydan made history by hitting an absurd 60 kills, including a final 1v1 against a Juggernaut to grab the victory and cement the world record. While Stikinson had set what felt like an insurmountable record with 57 solo kills on September 15, Aydan took his obnoxious Kilo-141 and R9-0 shotgun to Verdansk and sauced the entire lobby.

At the end of the match, the former Fortnite pro proved once again that he deserves to be near the top of Warzone’s earners. Having solidified the record at 57 kills, the streamer was faced with a 1v3, including against a daunting Jug. He moved around, got the team twisted and confused, and clinched the victory using just bullets to finish off the final, armored foe.

This piece will be updated with the full VOD of his world record performance once his stream ends.

Warzone Solos World Record

In January 2021, American streamer Rallied had beaten Russian streamer Recrent’s Warzone Solos world record by just one kill, notching 44. Now, a month later, Brazilian streamer iNewwz has usurped the Solos throne with an impressive 47 kills.

Rocking a heavy-hitting CR-56 AMAX and a hipfire-focused MAC-10 loadout, iNewwz stormed through his lobby with UAVs and Advanced UAVs galore — gutting crouched campers in every Verdansk nook and cranny. Unlike typical MAC-10 classes, iNewwz’s version opts for a laser (presumably the 5mw) and a Wire Stock, the former fully enabling him to secure quick kills from the hip.

Warzone Duos World Record

After much demand from Warzone fans, Infinity Ward finally added a Duos playlist on May 29, and players wasted no time dropping into Verdansk to try out the new mode.

From July 2020 all the way through until January 2021, ItsDerekMay and LIAM held the Duos record. Their 76 kill game had them leading the pack until a 14-year old did them one better.

Portuguese streamer Nistaf carried his dad BabaYuki to a whopping 79 kill win on January 5. The young gun put up 61 kills by himself with over 17,000 damage to his name. You can watch the full run below.

Warzone Duos vs Trios World Record

The DMR/Mac-10 meta that’s dominated Warzone since the Black Ops Cold War integration has now resulted in another record being broken: Duos vs Trios.

The pair of GhanimeGaming and The Modz put together a whopping 90 kills on January 10, with the former himself getting 54 eliminations, a total that very few have reached regardless of the mode.

The duo beat the previous record holders – xUnRationaL and aHTracT – by 4 kills, although the combined damage of the new record was lower than the last one.

Warzone Duos vs Quads (150) World Record

Numerous world records have been broken since Black Ops Cold War’s integration, but none as destructively as Duos vs Quads. On January 10, SuperEvan and Newbz capped off a couple months of big tournament victories with an absurd 107 kills on Verdansk — 22 higher than the former record set by xUnRationaL and Stukawaki.

With the DMR and MAC-10 in hand, the two streamers and competitors were gifted a beautiful lobby and capitalized by piling on the kills. While Evan wasn’t streaming at the moment, Newbz was and his Twitch chat enjoyed its fair share of fellow pros like Rhys ‘Rated’ Price popping in to joke about “VPN” usage. Of course, Twitter reactions were highly suspicious of the lobby, but the two have enough respect among their peers for consensus to be that they simply got to take advantage of a blessed gift from the SBMM algorithm.

Warzone Trios vs Quads (150) Record

Set by three of the best Warzone players around, Aydan, HusKerrs, and ZLaner managed to rack 109 kills in a single lobby. The record was set during the Toronto Ultra $100k Payout Holiday Feast which, to no one’s surprise, the trio ended up winning.

Every single member of the squad pulled their weight and they smashed the previous record of 104 by five kills. The Warzone kills records are constantly shifting, so it’ll be interesting to see how long they can hold onto the top spot.

Warzone Trios vs Quads (200) Record

Dropping into the 200 player version of Quads, an insane kill-record was set by some of the biggest names on Twitch. Current Duos record holder Aydan put up another groundbreaking effort alongside FaZe Swagg and NICKMERCS. Collectively, they tallied up 108 kills on July 5.

Aydan stood out with a ridiculous 51 kills alone, while Swagg ended with 38 and NICKMERCS at 19.

Warzone Quads (150) World Record

Nearly eight months after the absurd, 138-kill squads world record was set, a new Quads record has emerged — this time by some upcoming Warzone streamers. The last record was hit by Vikkstar and the Atlanta FaZe’s pro players, Cellium, ABeZy and Priestahh, but stukawaki, ScummN, Myles and JerK knocked that one out with a whopping 143 kills on January 10.

And for those immediately doubting the lobby’s strength and wondering how these guys were able to kill nearly every single enemy in the game, fact-checkers quickly discovered that this was a Silver lobby with an average K/D higher than 1.0, making it an impressive lobby to so destructively dismantle.

If you know of any other Warzone world record or believe that our current records are incorrect, please let us know by contacting @DexertoINTEL on Twitter.

Article last updated on January 14 at 5:00 PM EST.