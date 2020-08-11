Game-breaking Warzone glitch lets players hide under Prison

A new glitch has been discovered in Warzone that is allowing players to phase out of the map and hide under Prison — completely invisible to other players in the game.

Wallbreaches and out-of-map glitches have been in Call of Duty for years, but as you might imagine, this is incredibly frustrating when it occurs in Warzone and you’ve been playing upwards of 20 minutes to try and capture a victory in Verdansk.

Around the launch of Season 5, players started to notice that there is a really easy glitch that allows you to get out-of-bounds and under the Prison in the south-east corner of the map — and, naturally, players have started to abuse it.

Anyone who plays a lot of Warzone knows that Prison is an incredibly busy POI even at the best of times. It’s full of loot and contracts to complete, making it a great place to go if you’re looking to rack up kills and money.

It also helps that there are often circles that end in or around Prison, meaning you can go there and see the game out, as long as you’ve got the patience to do so.

This new glitch might prompt players to stay away for the foreseeable future, though, as you can literally hide out underneath Prison, completely invisible to everyone else, and still kill enemies through the floor.

Obviously, we won’t be explaining how to do the glitch here, but it’s very easy to do and, as you can see in the below clip, there’s not much you can do if you’re targeted by someone hiding out down there.

Bugs and glitches like these have been in Warzone since its launch, and Infinity Ward usually do a good job of rooting out issues such as these — and this is one they’ll want to get on as soon as possible, to avoid deterring any more players.

Needless to say, we don’t advise trying to use the glitch as it is clearly not an intended feature in the game, and it’ll ruin not only your own game but everyone else’s too.