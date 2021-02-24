 Frustrating Cold War Season 2 bug is locking players out of the game - Dexerto
Frustrating Cold War Season 2 bug is locking players out of the game

Published: 24/Feb/2021 12:08

by Jacob Hale
Black Ops Cold War Season 2 skin prone
Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War is upon us, and while most players are excited about all of the new content arriving in the game, some are literally being prevented from playing the game after downloading the update.

Call of Duty is no stranger to bugs and glitches, ranging from minor annoying graphical bugs in Warzone to game-breaking glitches in the multiplayer experience.

Now, players are experiencing a whole new level of game-breaking bugs, as they can’t even get into the game.

The February 24 update was due to be an exciting one for fans, but now players are reporting that they can’t even load up the game at all.

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 roadmap
The Black Ops Cold War Season 2 roadmap.

BOCW players have to buy the game again?

After sitting through the painstaking download process, with Call of Duty games these days always growing in size, you just want to start the game up, see what’s new, and start ranking your Battle Pass up.

However, multiple players are reporting that the BOCW Season 2 update is leaving them in a loop, with the game asking them to purchase it, even though they already own it.

One user who experienced this was eortiz13 on Reddit, who reported that the game is asking him to re-purchase it before sending him to a screen that says he already has a copy.

just updated my game and now it wants me to re-purchase, but redirects me to a screen that says i already own it. cant even open up the menu. anyone else experiencing this? from r/blackopscoldwar

How to fix the issue

It seems that most people reporting this issue are playing on Xbox, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s limited to Microsoft’s console.

Here are some suggested fixes from other users on Reddit or those who have experienced it:

  • Contact Activision and Microsoft Support to see if they can help
  • Go to ‘Manage Game’ and ensure all content packs are installed
  • Uninstall then reinstall the game

It’s unclear what exactly is causing this issue, but it’s something either Activision or Microsoft will want to ensure is fixed as soon as possible,

Warzone challenges confirm Zombies being added in Season 2 update

Published: 24/Feb/2021 10:51

by Daniel Megarry
Warzone Season 2 Zombies
Warzone Season 2

A new set of Call of Duty Warzone challenges appears to have confirmed that Zombies will arrive on Verdansk with the upcoming Season 2 update.

It’s a big week for Call of Duty fans, as the highly-anticipated Season 2 update drops for both mainline entry Black Ops Cold War and battle royale mode Warzone, with plenty of exciting additions on the way.

Fans of the classic Zombies mode are in luck, as it’s been announced that a large-scale mode called Outbreak is coming to Black Ops Cold War, where players will be tasked with completing challenges in the Ural Mountains.

But that’s not all, as a set of new challenges appears to confirm that Zombies will also be coming back to Warzone when Season 2 of the popular battle royale launches on Wednesday, February 24, between 9 PM and 11 PM PT.

Cold War Zombies
Zombies will play a big part in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2.

Is Call of Duty Warzone getting Zombies?

Eagle-eyed Warzone players will have noticed a series of Zombies teasers popping up towards the end of Season 1, including a machine with the command ‘activate zombies’ on it and familiar static effects taking over players’ screens.

Now, a set of Warzone challenges have been shared on social media, and they pretty much confirmed what fans have been guessing for a while now: Zombies are set to make their return to Warzone in a big way.

The challenges in question can be seen in the tweet below. One of them requires players to ‘eliminate 8 Zombies before the first circle closes’, while another asks them to ‘use Shotguns to eliminate 8 Zombies’.

All of these challenges state that they must be completed in Warzone, not Black Ops Cold War.

Zombies previously appeared in Warzone through the Zombies Royale LTM, which took place during the Halloween-themed Haunting of Verdansk event in October 2020, and saw eliminated players reanimated as Zombies.

It’s unknown if the new update will reintroduce Zombies with a similar LTM, or if it will be something new entirely. Either way, we should find out when Warzone Season 2 goes live on Wednesday, February 24.

Elsewhere in CoD news, Treyarch have announced that there will be a Black Ops Cold War free access week available when Season 2 launches, which will also let players experience the new Outbreak Zombies mode.

They’ve also revealed the contents of the Season 2 Battle Pass, including tier rewards.