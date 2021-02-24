Frustrating Cold War Season 2 bug is locking players out of the game - Dexerto

Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War is upon us, and while most players are excited about all of the new content arriving in the game, some are literally being prevented from playing the game after downloading the update.

Call of Duty is no stranger to bugs and glitches, ranging from minor annoying graphical bugs in Warzone to game-breaking glitches in the multiplayer experience.

Now, players are experiencing a whole new level of game-breaking bugs, as they can’t even get into the game.

The February 24 update was due to be an exciting one for fans, but now players are reporting that they can’t even load up the game at all.

BOCW players have to buy the game again?

After sitting through the painstaking download process, with Call of Duty games these days always growing in size, you just want to start the game up, see what’s new, and start ranking your Battle Pass up.

However, multiple players are reporting that the BOCW Season 2 update is leaving them in a loop, with the game asking them to purchase it, even though they already own it.

One user who experienced this was eortiz13 on Reddit, who reported that the game is asking him to re-purchase it before sending him to a screen that says he already has a copy.

How to fix the issue

It seems that most people reporting this issue are playing on Xbox, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s limited to Microsoft’s console.

Here are some suggested fixes from other users on Reddit or those who have experienced it:

Contact Activision and Microsoft Support to see if they can help

Go to ‘Manage Game’ and ensure all content packs are installed

Uninstall then reinstall the game

It’s unclear what exactly is causing this issue, but it’s something either Activision or Microsoft will want to ensure is fixed as soon as possible,