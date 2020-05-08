Modern Warfare & Warzone patch notes: BR Stimulus Solos & Shipment 10v10

Infinity Ward released another update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone battle royale, adding in a new Solos Stimulus mode, a 10v10 Shipment playlist, and more.

A busy week for Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward continues with yet another update in Modern Warfare, adding new content and making changes to both multiplayer and Warzone.

After confirming that more Warzone modes were on the way, IW replaced regular BR Solos with the new BR Stimulus Solos, which adds a major twist to the playlist in that there's no Gulag.

Also in the battle royale, this update has reduced the height and radius at which enemy players are called out whenever they're parachuting. Last but not least, helicopters have been enabled once again after they'd been removed in a recent patch.

As for multiplayer, Shipment 24/7 has been replaced with Shipment 10v10, massively increasing the number of players that can be on the map, and thus ramping up the chaos.

There's also a new 3v3 Gunfight Knives Only, a twist to the popular 2v2 mode that adds an extra player to each team and limits the weapons players can use to just melee.

Modern Warfare & Warzone May 8 update patch notes

Warzone: Replacing BR Solos with BR Stimulus Solos Height & radius at which parachuting enemy players are called out have been reduced (BR) Adding helicopters back

Modern Warfare: Shipment 24/7 becomes Shipment 10v10 Adding 3v3 Gunfight Knives Only



How does Warzone BR Stimulus Solos mode work?

The main difference between BR Stimulus Solos and regular BR Solos is that the new mode has no Gulag option, meaning players don't have the option to win a 1v1 and get back on the map once they've been eliminated.

That doesn't mean you can't respawn after dying; players who have enough cash when killed can get a second chance.

However, in this mode, you drop 50% of your cash when eliminated, and with the respawn option costing $4500, that means you'll need at least $9000 at the time of death if you want to get back in.

This patch comes only a day after Infinity Ward released another update nerfing the controversial Akimbo .357 Snake Shot pistols that had proven to be heavily overpowered in recent weeks.

The jury is still out as to whether the changes they made are enough to make the weapons less viable, so we could see more nerfs in the near future.